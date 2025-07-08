LIVE TV
  • Avocado Obsessed? Grow Avocado Tree At Home in 8 Easy Steps

Avocados do not need to be “just a trend”. You can grow your own avocado tree from the pit! Here are all the steps mentioned.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
1/8

Clean the Seed

Gently remove the seed from a ripe avocado. Rinse off all the pulp and do not peel the brown skin. It helps to protect the seed.

2/8

Identify the Top and Bottom

If it has a pointed end, it means the top(sprout comes out), if it has a flat end, it means bottom(roots come out).

3/8

Insert Toothpicks

Push 3 to 4 toothpicks around the middle part. This helps suspend the seed over water.

4/8

Place in water

Place the seed bottom-down over a glass of water. The lower half should stay submerged. Keep it near the sunlight.

5/8

Change water regularly

Be patient, sprouting takes 2-6 weeks. Change water every 3-4 days to prevent molding.

6/8

Watch for Roots and Sprout

First, roots grow downward. Then, a sprout will emerge from the top. Congrats, you have a baby tree!

7/8

Trim the Shoot

When the sprout id 6-7 inches, cut it back to 3-4 inches. This helps the plant to grow bushier and stronger.

8/8

Plant in Soil

Water regularly once the roots are thick and leaves appear. Transfer it to a pot. Use well draining soil and keep the top of the seed exposed. After this, use your avocado tree to get great avocados and a great meal!


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

