ED Seizes Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Crore Assests: Billionaire Tycoon’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 3,000 crore in assets of Anil Ambani during the money laundering investigation. The properties include office premises, residential units, and land parcels. According to sources, ED has alleged in its seizure order that Ambani Group Companies embezzled bank funds worth over Rs 20,000 crore. The money was routed through shell companies and the group’s own entities to enable the diversion of funds. This move has sparked widespread attention, with many closely watching the shocking scale of Anil Ambani’s net worth and his business holdings.
Who is Anil Ambani?
Anil Ambani is an Indian businessman and the chairman of the Reliance Group, also known as the Reliance Ani Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADA). He was once among the world’s wealthiest individuals.
Anil Ambani Personal Life
Anil Ambani is the son of Late Dhirubhai Ambani, and the younger brother of business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani. He is married to former actress Tina Munim, and they have two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.
Anil Ambani Family Dispute
The Ambanis witnessed a high-profile family dispute following the death of their father, Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002. The dispute led to a split of the Reliance business between Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.
Anil Ambani Bankrupt
In 2020, a UK Court declared Anil Ambani’s net worth to be zero and that he was bankrupt, highlighting the drastic fall of one of the world’s richest people.
Anil Ambani Net Worth
In March 2025, several reports claimed that Anil Ambani’s net worth is around $530 million (approximately Rs 4,400 crore).
List of Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Assests Seized by ED
The ED scribed Anil Ambani’s house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, and flats, plots, and offices of Relaince Communication and Relaince Infrastructure Limited located in cities like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Multiple Raids on Anil Ambani
Since July, ED has conducted multiple raids on Anil Ambani, his associates, and group companies. On August 5, he was summoned to the ED headquarters in Delhi for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Disclaimer
The information provided here is based on publicly available reports and news sources. Figures related to net worth, assets, or legal proceedings are subject to verification and may change over time. This content is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice.