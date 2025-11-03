LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team andrew cuomo ICC Chairperson Jay Shah Bengaluru Court ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news bcci Coimbatore gang rape donald trump BCCI ICC Combined india women team
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ED Seizes Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Crore Assests: Billionaire Tycoon’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED

ED Seizes Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Crore Assests: Billionaire Tycoon’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 3,000 crore in assets of Anil Ambani during the money laundering investigation. The properties include office premises, residential units, and land parcels. According to sources, ED has alleged in its seizure order that Ambani Group Companies embezzled bank funds worth over Rs 20,000 crore. The money was routed through shell companies and the group’s own entities to enable the diversion of funds. This move has sparked widespread attention, with many closely watching the shocking scale of Anil Ambani’s net worth and his business holdings.

By: Last Updated: November 3, 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Anil Ambani?
1/8

Who is Anil Ambani?

Anil Ambani is an Indian businessman and the chairman of the Reliance Group, also known as the Reliance Ani Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADA). He was once among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Anil Ambani Personal Life
2/8

Anil Ambani Personal Life

Anil Ambani is the son of Late Dhirubhai Ambani, and the younger brother of business Tycoon Mukesh Ambani. He is married to former actress Tina Munim, and they have two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.

Anil Ambani Family Dispute
3/8

Anil Ambani Family Dispute

The Ambanis witnessed a high-profile family dispute following the death of their father, Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002. The dispute led to a split of the Reliance business between Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Anil Ambani Bankrupt
4/8

Anil Ambani Bankrupt

In 2020, a UK Court declared Anil Ambani’s net worth to be zero and that he was bankrupt, highlighting the drastic fall of one of the world’s richest people.

Anil Ambani Net Worth
5/8

Anil Ambani Net Worth

In March 2025, several reports claimed that Anil Ambani’s net worth is around $530 million (approximately Rs 4,400 crore).

List of Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Assests Seized by ED
6/8

List of Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Assests Seized by ED

The ED scribed Anil Ambani’s house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, and flats, plots, and offices of Relaince Communication and Relaince Infrastructure Limited located in cities like Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Multiple Raids on Anil Ambani
7/8

Multiple Raids on Anil Ambani

Since July, ED has conducted multiple raids on Anil Ambani, his associates, and group companies. On August 5, he was summoned to the ED headquarters in Delhi for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided here is based on publicly available reports and news sources. Figures related to net worth, assets, or legal proceedings are subject to verification and may change over time. This content is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or legal advice.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS