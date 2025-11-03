ED Seizes Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,000 Crore Assests: Billionaire Tycoon’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized more than Rs 3,000 crore in assets of Anil Ambani during the money laundering investigation. The properties include office premises, residential units, and land parcels. According to sources, ED has alleged in its seizure order that Ambani Group Companies embezzled bank funds worth over Rs 20,000 crore. The money was routed through shell companies and the group’s own entities to enable the diversion of funds. This move has sparked widespread attention, with many closely watching the shocking scale of Anil Ambani’s net worth and his business holdings.