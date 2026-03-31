LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Donald Trump tells UK allies to “get your own oil” and “fight for yourself” as the Iran war escalates and the Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts global supply.

Donald Trump tells UK allies to “get your own oil” and “fight for yourself”. (Photo: ANI)
Donald Trump tells UK allies to “get your own oil” and “fight for yourself”. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 31, 2026 18:06:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump has issued a sharp and controversial warning to allies hit by the ongoing fuel crisis. President told them in a serious note to “get your own oil” and “fight for yourself” as the ongoing Iran war intensifies and the Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens.

Trump’s remarks came at a crucial time when global energy markets are on edge, with the key shipping route through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass remaining severely disrupted.

President’s Tough Message: ‘Fight for Yourself’

Taking to Truth Social today, Trump sharply criticised countries like the United Kingdom for not backing US military action against Iran.

You Might Be Interested In

In a strong worded post, he offered what he called two “suggestions” to nations struggling with jet fuel shortages.

At First, Trump urged them to buy oil from the United States. Secondly, he went further, suggesting they should “build some courage” and go to the Strait of Hormuz to “just take it.”

Mr.Trump has also made it clear that Washington may no longer come to the aid of its allies.
 “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself… the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore,” he said.

Is Strait of Hormuz Blockade Triggering Global Oil Shock?

The Strait of Hormuz, a very crucial maritime chokepoint, has been effectively paralysed following Iran’s retaliatory strikes after US-Israeli military action in late February.

Oil tankers and cargo vessels have been repeatedly targeted, leading to a sharp disruption in global supply chains.

The ongoing pressure blockade has triggered volatility in oil prices and raised fears of prolonged energy shortages worldwide.

Iran Conflict Shows No Signs of Slowing

Despite occasional hints at diplomacy, the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to escalate. Both sides have exchanged strikes, with no clear path to de-escalation.

In a major development, Iran’s Isfahan home to a key nuclear enrichment facility was attacked. Trump later shared footage of the strike, further fuelling tensions.

However at the same time, Iran has launched fresh missile attacks and warned of continued resistance, rejecting US claims of ongoing negotiations.

Trump Claims Iran ‘Decimated’, Issues Fresh Threats

President has repeatedly claimed that Iran has been “essentially decimated,” asserting that “the hard part is done.” However, he also warned that if Tehran fails to agree to a deal, the US could target critical infrastructure, including oil facilities and power plants.

Such threats have raised concerns among international observers, with experts warning that attacks on civilian infrastructure could violate international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile US President’s remarks have put additional pressure on allies, particularly those dependent on Middle Eastern oil supplies. His comments signal a potential shift in US foreign policy, where traditional security assurances may no longer be guaranteed.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister said that more than half of Israel’s military objectives have been achieved, though he declined to provide a timeline for the operation.

Is It Impacting Global Markets, Missiles and Mounting Uncertainty?

The widening conflict is already being felt far beyond the region. Oil prices have fluctuated sharply as markets react to the uncertainty.

Explosions have been reported in multiple locations, including Dubai and northern Iraq, while air defence systems have intercepted aerial threats near Riyadh and Jerusalem.

With tensions continuing to rise, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of a crisis that could reshape global energy security and geopolitical alliances.

ALSO READ: ‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: global oil crisishome-hero-pos-2strait of hormuztrumpTrump Iran warUS Iran warus-iran conflict

RELATED News

‘We Are Waiting For You’: Iran’s Elite Commandos Dare US As War Signals Escalate, Release Chilling Video Challenging American Troops | Watch

Cuba Saying No To Communism? Fidel Castro’s Grandson’s ‘Want To Be Capitalist’ Remark Sparks Massive Backlash Amid ‘Deal With Trump’ Stance; Netizens Call Him A ‘Sinister Liar’

After Spain, Italy Denies US Aircraft Access To Military Base For Iran Operations As War Escalates

UAE Fuel Prices April 2026: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Up to Dh4.69/L; Check Full Price List Effective April 1

Massive Fire After Drone Attack On Oil Tanker In Dubai Waters, Spill Fears Rise, Crew Safe: But What Happened Next Wil SHOCK You

LATEST NEWS

Belmarose Debuts in Mumbai: A European Dining Escape That Transforms into a High-Energy Nightlife Experience

Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

Interior Designers Tear Down Entire Setup After Client Refuses Payment; Netizens React After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

XLRI, TimesPro announce admissions for the 11th batch of the Executive Development Programme in Project Management for Senior Professionals

Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2026 Out: Check and Raise Objections Before Deadline At gseb.org

IPL 2026: “Don’t Get Banned” — Rishabh Pant’s Warning to ‘Firebrand’ Digvesh Rathi Before LSG vs DC Clash in Lucknow

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens
‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens
‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens
‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

QUICK LINKS