‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

On Tuesday, United States President Donald Trump has issued a sharp and controversial warning to allies hit by the ongoing fuel crisis. President told them in a serious note to “get your own oil” and “fight for yourself” as the ongoing Iran war intensifies and the Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens.

Trump’s remarks came at a crucial time when global energy markets are on edge, with the key shipping route through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass remaining severely disrupted.

President’s Tough Message: ‘Fight for Yourself’

Taking to Truth Social today, Trump sharply criticised countries like the United Kingdom for not backing US military action against Iran.

In a strong worded post, he offered what he called two “suggestions” to nations struggling with jet fuel shortages.

At First, Trump urged them to buy oil from the United States. Secondly, he went further, suggesting they should “build some courage” and go to the Strait of Hormuz to “just take it.”

Mr.Trump has also made it clear that Washington may no longer come to the aid of its allies.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself… the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore,” he said.

Is Strait of Hormuz Blockade Triggering Global Oil Shock?

The Strait of Hormuz, a very crucial maritime chokepoint, has been effectively paralysed following Iran’s retaliatory strikes after US-Israeli military action in late February.

Oil tankers and cargo vessels have been repeatedly targeted, leading to a sharp disruption in global supply chains.

The ongoing pressure blockade has triggered volatility in oil prices and raised fears of prolonged energy shortages worldwide.

Iran Conflict Shows No Signs of Slowing

Despite occasional hints at diplomacy, the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to escalate. Both sides have exchanged strikes, with no clear path to de-escalation.

In a major development, Iran’s Isfahan home to a key nuclear enrichment facility was attacked. Trump later shared footage of the strike, further fuelling tensions.

However at the same time, Iran has launched fresh missile attacks and warned of continued resistance, rejecting US claims of ongoing negotiations.

Trump Claims Iran ‘Decimated’, Issues Fresh Threats

President has repeatedly claimed that Iran has been “essentially decimated,” asserting that “the hard part is done.” However, he also warned that if Tehran fails to agree to a deal, the US could target critical infrastructure, including oil facilities and power plants.

Such threats have raised concerns among international observers, with experts warning that attacks on civilian infrastructure could violate international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile US President’s remarks have put additional pressure on allies, particularly those dependent on Middle Eastern oil supplies. His comments signal a potential shift in US foreign policy, where traditional security assurances may no longer be guaranteed.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister said that more than half of Israel’s military objectives have been achieved, though he declined to provide a timeline for the operation.

Is It Impacting Global Markets, Missiles and Mounting Uncertainty?

The widening conflict is already being felt far beyond the region. Oil prices have fluctuated sharply as markets react to the uncertainty.

Explosions have been reported in multiple locations, including Dubai and northern Iraq, while air defence systems have intercepted aerial threats near Riyadh and Jerusalem.

With tensions continuing to rise, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of a crisis that could reshape global energy security and geopolitical alliances.

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