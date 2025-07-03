Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated
Ekadashi is one of the most spiritual days in the Hindu calendar. It is observed twice every lunar month on the 11 day of each fortnight. Ekadashi is believed to wash our sins, help one come more closer to spiritual liberation and brings inner peace. Here are the dates and the reasons of the celebration of Ekadashi in July.
Ekadashi Dates in July 2025
Devshayani Ekadashi is from 5-6 July.
Kamika Ekadashi is from 20-21 July.
Both are sacred days for spiritual growth and connection with Lord Vishnu.
Devshayani Ekadashi
The start of Chaturmas is marked by this Ekadashi. Chaturmas is a 4 month holy period when Lord Vishnu is believed to enter Yog Nidra (cosmic sleep).
Why Ekadashi is celebrated?
This day is believed to cleanse past sins and help in attaining moksha. Devotees engage themselves in bhajans and prayers to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu.
Kamika Ekadashi
Falling in the Krishna Paksha, Kamika Ekadashi us observed for peace and inner purification. Worshipping Tulsi and Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense spiritual merit
Fasting as a core ritual
Fasting is the main practice of Ekadashi. Some people do a water-only fast, while the others eat fruits or simple satvik food, avoiding onion and garlic.
Spiritual and health benefits
Fasting helps detox the body and improves self-discipline. The 11th day lunar is considered ideal for controlling the senses and calming the mind.
Popularity among Hindus
Ekadashi is widely celebrated across India— charities, reading scriptures and visiting temple is a key part of the day.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised