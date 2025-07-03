Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated

Ekadashi is one of the most spiritual days in the Hindu calendar. It is observed twice every lunar month on the 11 day of each fortnight. Ekadashi is believed to wash our sins, help one come more closer to spiritual liberation and brings inner peace. Here are the dates and the reasons of the celebration of Ekadashi in July.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
1/7

Ekadashi Dates in July 2025

Devshayani Ekadashi is from 5-6 July.
Kamika Ekadashi is from 20-21 July.
Both are sacred days for spiritual growth and connection with Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
2/7

Devshayani Ekadashi

The start of Chaturmas is marked by this Ekadashi. Chaturmas is a 4 month holy period when Lord Vishnu is believed to enter Yog Nidra (cosmic sleep).

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
3/7

Why Ekadashi is celebrated?

This day is believed to cleanse past sins and help in attaining moksha. Devotees engage themselves in bhajans and prayers to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
4/7

Kamika Ekadashi

Falling in the Krishna Paksha, Kamika Ekadashi us observed for peace and inner purification. Worshipping Tulsi and Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense spiritual merit

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
5/7

Fasting as a core ritual

Fasting is the main practice of Ekadashi. Some people do a water-only fast, while the others eat fruits or simple satvik food, avoiding onion and garlic.

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
6/7

Spiritual and health benefits

Fasting helps detox the body and improves self-discipline. The 11th day lunar is considered ideal for controlling the senses and calming the mind.

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image
7/7

Popularity among Hindus

Ekadashi is widely celebrated across India— charities, reading scriptures and visiting temple is a key part of the day.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised

Ekadashi July 2025 Dates; Importance and Why is Ekadashi Celebrated - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?