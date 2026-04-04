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Home > Sports News > DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide

DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide

DC vs MI Tickets: Here's your guide on how to book your spot for the DC vs MI IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Official ticket prices start at ₹1,000, with booking available online via Paytm Insider and the Delhi Capitals website. Check the latest availability and seating map for this high-octane Match 8 encounter.

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya (ANI)
Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 4, 2026 13:46:56 IST

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DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide

DC vs MI Tickets: The upcoming match of the IPL 2026 promises to be a humdinger as Delhi Capitals take on Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 4, at 3:30 PM IST. Being a doubleheader on a weekend, fans are likely to throng to the stadium in large numbers.

Both teams come in without losses: DC defeated LSG by 6 wickets in Lucknow. MI pursued 221 runs against KKR at Wankhede, winning by 6 wickets. They recorded their largest IPL chase to date. Two self-assured, well-prepared teams on one of the flattest batting pitches in the competition; this has every element for a 400-plus run battle.

MI leads this rivalry with 21 victories over DC’s 16 in 37 IPL encounters. This comprises MI triumphing in 4 of the last 5 matchups, with DC’s sole recent victory occurring at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2024 when they scored 257/4 and defended it by 10 runs.

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Step-by-step guide on how to get DC tickets from the District

Go to District (district.in) or the official site of Delhi Capitals.

Utilize the date or team name to locate the IPL 2026 game you wish to see at the stadium.

Pick your desired seating category and select your exact seats using the stadium layout displayed on the platform.

Place the tickets in your cart and move on to checkout.

Finalize payment through methods such as credit card, debit card, UPI, online banking, or electronic wallet.

The M-Ticket (Mobile Ticket) will be delivered to your registered email or mobile number, containing a QR Code that can be scanned at the venue’s entrance gate.

Arun Jaitley Stadium – Stand-Wise List With Price

General – East Stand (Ground/First): INR 700 to 1200

General – North Stand (Ground): INR 950 to 1500

Premium – Hill B South West: INR 3500 to 5500

Club House – Old Club House (Level 2): INR 8000 to 12000

VIP Lounge – Platinum Gallery: INR 15000 to 22000

Corporate Box – West Stand Box: INR 25000+

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Players:

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | From Udhampur to Guwahati via Bengal, Rajasthan Royals’ New Recruit Brijesh Sharma’s Inspiring Journey to IPL 2026 Debut

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Tags: Arun Jaitley StadiumDC vs MIkl rahulMI vs DCrohit sharma

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DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide
DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide
DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide
DC vs MI Tickets: How to Book Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Match Tickets of IPL 2026 Clash, Price, Availability And Online Booking Guide

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