Ekta Kapoor Naagin 7 Face Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot & Sexy Pics Shocked Fans- Look at Her Journey

Ekta Kapoor is back with her much-awaited show Naagin, and after months of wild speculation she revealed the face of Naagin 7. It all happened on the Bigg Boss 19 stage, in front of Slaman Khan, and she is none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Who got national recognition by becoming a top-three finalist in Bigg Boss 19. Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s journey from Bigg Boss to Naagin.