Ekta Kapoor Naagin 7 Face Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot & Sexy Pics Shocked Fans- Look at Her Journey
Ekta Kapoor is back with her much-awaited show Naagin, and after months of wild speculation she revealed the face of Naagin 7. It all happened on the Bigg Boss 19 stage, in front of Slaman Khan, and she is none other than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Who got national recognition by becoming a top-three finalist in Bigg Boss 19. Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s journey from Bigg Boss to Naagin.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hot and Sexy Pics
Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is making headlines with her hot and sexy pics that are circulating on social media.
Who is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary?
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a TV actress and model who is making waves with her talent and bold persona in the industry.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Early Life
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hails from Haryana and developed a passion for acting and performing from a very young age.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary TV Roles
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame with her role as Tejo Sandhu in the television serial Udaariyaan. She also worked in multiple shows, including Dus June Ki Raat and Gathbandhan.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bigg Boss Journey
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also participated in reality show Bigg Boss 16, which gave her significant popularity. She finished among the top three finalists due to her confident and bold personality,
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Relationship
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had dating rumors with her Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta. Fans also see them together in Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta both had been the subject of dating rumors, which they had consistently denied.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Naagin 7
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has now officially been announced as the lead actress for Naagin 7, the popular supernatural franchise, Naagin. The announcement was made by producer Ekta Kapoor during the Bigg Boss 19 weekend ka vaar episode.
Disclaimer
This story is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All opinions, images, and content are based on publicly available sources. We do not claim any personal information about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.