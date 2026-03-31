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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a seven-year-old boy was allegedly locked inside a freezer by a shopkeeper for nearly five hours. The man accused the child of stealing food from his shop, leading to harsh action.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food (Pic Credits: X)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 21:46:28 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, where a seven-year-old boy was allegedly locked inside a freezer by a shopkeeper for nearly five hours. The man accused the child of stealing food from his shop, leading to harsh action.

The incident surfaced after a video of the episode went viral on social media, drawing widespread anger and concern.

Accused Seen Abusing And Threatening A Child

The shopkeeper, identified as Azad, has been arrested in connection with the case. In the viral footage, he can be heard scolding and abusing the crying child, questioning him repeatedly about the alleged theft.

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He is also heard threatening the boy, asking if he would steal again, and making alarming remarks, including threats of physical harm. The child appears visibly scared and continues to deny the allegations while pleading for mercy.

Family Demands Action, Police Step In

The boy’s father said his son was left traumatized after being locked inside the freezer for hours. He has demanded strict action against the accused.

ALSO READ: Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Shopkeeper Locks 7-Year-Old Boy Inside A Freezer For 5 Hours, Abuses, Threatens To Kill, Accuses Him Of Stealing Food | WATCH

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