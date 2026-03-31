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Home > Regionals News > Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

Nalanda horror: Woman molested on road by 3 men, clothes torn; accused filmed and shared video. Two arrested, one absconding.

Nalanda horror: Woman molested on road by 3 men. (Photo: IG)
Nalanda horror: Woman molested on road by 3 men. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: March 31, 2026 19:13:40 IST

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Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

A very violent incident occurred in the Nalanda area of Bihar. Three neighbourhood strongmen are accused of abusing and attacking a married 20-year-old woman in the middle of the road.

Following reports that films of the assault were recorded and shared, the horrific event that happened inside the boundaries of the Noorsarai police station has caused indignation.

Surprisingly, a victim in Bihar was attacked on her way back from the grocery store.

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The victim’s complaint states that the event happened on March 26 between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. The woman, who now resides at her mother’s house, was stopped by three males named Ashok Yadav, Matru Mahto, and Ravikant Kumar as she was making her way back from a nearby grocery store.

What actually took place? In public, the accused made an effort to sexually abuse her. They allegedly tore her clothes and left her half-naked on the road despite her protests and calls for assistance.



Bihar Shocker: Villagers Step in, Accused Leave Scene

Villagers in the area heard the victim’s screams and hurried to the scene. The accused left the area after noticing the growing crowd. Unsettlingly, though, they had previously recorded the event and then purportedly shared the footage, which caused it to go viral.

Two Accused Arrested, FIR Filed

On March 27, the victim subsequently submitted a First Information Report (FIR). Police filed Case No. 194/26 under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in response to the complaint.

Matlu Mahto, also known as Navneet Kumar Narottam, and Ashok Yadav, two of the identified defendants, have been taken into jail. Police have been conducting constant raids in an attempt to capture Ravikant Kumar, the third fugitive.

What is the case’s police statement?

In an official statement following the incident, DSP Sanjay Agarwal verified the arrests and noted that prompt action was taken after the FIR was registered. Authorities have promised that they are working to apprehend the remaining suspects and finish the inquiry.

How secure are Indian women?

Serious worries about women’s safety in rural areas have once again been highlighted by this unfortunate episode, especially in situations when victims are singled out and then harassed through the distribution of pornographic recordings. The survivor claimed that she was exposed to such an attack since she was being watched by local criminals.

According to police officials, the crime is still being investigated, and everyone involved including the person who distributed the video will face severe consequences.

ALSO READ: Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 People Killed at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Several Injured During Religious Gathering

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Tags: bihar newsBihar rape videoBihar shockerBihar woman videohome-hero-pos-1Nalanda molestation caseNalanda molestation video

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Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

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Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

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Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch
Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch
Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch
Bihar Shocker: Married Woman Molested On Road By Three Strongmen In Nalanda; Clothes Torn, Paraded Half Naked; Brutal Scenes Filmed | Watch

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