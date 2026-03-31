Nalanda Temple Stampede: 8 People Killed at Bihar’s Sheetla Temple, Several Injured During Religious Gathering

At least eight women lost their lives and several others were injured on Tuesday during a religious gathering at the Sheetla Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district. A huge crowd had gathered for worship, which led to heavy overcrowding and a stampede-like situation causing several people to get crushed.

Out of those who died, two women have been identified so far, Rita Devi (50), wife of Dinesh Rajak from Sakunt Bihar and Rekha Devi (45), wife of Kamlesh Prasad from Mathurapur Noorsarai.

Those who were injured have been taken to the Model Hospital for treatment. The incident took place on the last Tuesday of the Chaitra month, when a large number of devotees had gathered at the temple, causing heavy crowding.