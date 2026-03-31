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Home > World News > Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause

Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause

Mohammad Tahir Anwar, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, has died in Pakistan under unclear circumstances. The terror outfit confirmed his death but did not reveal the cause, raising questions.

Masood Azhar’s brother Mohammad Tahir Anwar dies in Pakistan; JeM confirms death but cause remains unclear. Photos: X.
Masood Azhar’s brother Mohammad Tahir Anwar dies in Pakistan; JeM confirms death but cause remains unclear. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 31, 2026 11:51:50 IST

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Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause

Mohammad Tahir Anwar, the brother of Masood Azhar, has died in Pakistan. While the Jaish-e-Mohammed confirmed his death, it did not reveal the cause of death. The official communication channel of the terror outfit announced that Anwar’s funeral took place late Monday night at Jamia Masjid Usman Wali in Bahawalpur.

It was not mentioned whether Anwar was ill or was killed in any attack. The sudden death of Masood Azhar’s brother has raised questions, as in the recent past, several terrorists have been killed in unknown circumstances in Pakistan. 

Who is Tahir Anwar? Brother And Close Associate Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar

Tahir Anwar had long been associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and was reportedly active in the outfit’s operations for several years.

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He was believed to be one of Masood Azhar’s five brothers and played a key role within the terror organisation.

Also Read: Is Pakistan’s Deputy Minister Severely Injured? Dramatic Fall Caught On Camera As Ishaq Dar Slips And Falls During US‑Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

Masood Azhar’s Family Killed During Operation Sindoor

Last year, Masood Azhar had claimed that several members of his family were killed in India’s targeted airstrikes carried out under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Azhar, the strikes killed 10 members of his family and four of his aides.

Those killed included his elder sister, her husband, a nephew and his wife, a niece, as well as five children from the extended family.

“Ten members of my family were blessed with this happiness together tonight… five are innocent children, my elder sister, her honourable husband. My scholar Fazil bhanje (nephew) and his wife and my beloved scholar Fazilah (niece)… my dear brother Huzaifah and his mother. Two more dear companions,” Azhar had said at the time, adding that those killed had become “guests of Allah.”

Where Is Masood Azhar?

A UN-proscribed terrorist, Masood Azhar has been the alleged mastermind behind several major terror attacks in India, including the 2016 Pathankot attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 44 Indian security personnel were killed.

According to the latest intelligence inputs accessed by India Today, Azhar was last spotted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, more than 1,000 kilometres away from his stronghold in Bahawalpur.

He was reportedly seen in Skardu, a well-known tourist hub in the region.

Also Read: Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’

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Tags: home-hero-pos-3Jaish-e-MohammedMasood Azharpakistanpakistan newsTahir AnwarWorld news

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Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause

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Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause
Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause
Who Killed Mohammad Tahir Anwar? Masood Azhar’s Brother Dies In Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed Silent On Cause
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