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Home > World News > Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’

Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’

Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s 35 year old ‘Crypto Bro,’ is using blockchain and digital finance to shape international relations. He has played a key role in bridging high level connections between Asim Munir and Donald Trump through innovative ‘biplomacy.’

(Photo: WikiMedia Commons/X)
(Photo: WikiMedia Commons/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 30, 2026 13:24:56 IST

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Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’

A 35 year old Pakistani entrepreneur, Bilal Bin Saqib, has emerged as an unlikely bridge between Islamabad and Washington, using cryptocurrency as a tool of diplomacy in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. After identifying himself as a ‘crypto bro’, Saqib was instrumental in high level contacts between the Pakistani leadership and the people associated with the US President Donald Trump. The increasing level of his influence was observed at a significant conference in Islamabad, where the highest Pakistani authorities received executives of World Liberty Financial, a crypto project that belongs to the business environment of Trump. 

Who Is Bilal Bin Saqib From Pakistan?

The path that Saqib takes is not typical. He is a native of Lahore and is said to have done a variety of jobs when he was a student, such as cleaning out toilets, and then attended the London School of Economics. He gradually developed a reputation in the area of philanthropy and technology, co-founding projects on clean water access, and initiating relief programs during the Covid-19 pandemic. He started to get into the crypto world in the Bitcoin boom of 2017, but the initial projects were characterized by failures. 

It was his breakthrough as he joined the policymaking ecosystem in Pakistan around 2025 and soon acquired many influential positions. Saqib proceeded to advise the finance ministry in the country concerning cryptocurrency, chair the Pakistan Crypto Council, and head regulation around digital currencies. This made him the heart of a new policy which can be termed as crypto diplomacy through which blockchain and digital finance could be used to enhance international relations. 

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Bilal Bin Saqib: ‘Putting Pakistan On The Map’

In such attempts, Saqib contributed to making contacts with leading participants related to the crypto activities of Trump, such as the executives of World Liberty Financial. These activities were perceived to be in a wider bid to enhance US-Pakistan relationships that were not very good in the past. In one of these meetings, Saqib said that such collaboration would aid in putting Pakistan on the map; this shows the strategic value that Islamabad placed on such partnerships. 

This strategy has come hand in hand with Pakistan trying to rebrand itself on the international stage not only as a regional power but as a facilitator in the larger geopolitical debates such as those with Iran. Using crypto linked relations and economic collaboration, Islamabad has attempted to reestablish presence in Washington besides serving as the diplomat in the background of regional wars. 

The emergence of Saqib highlights a larger change of the intersection of technology and finance in politics around the world. This is shown in the story of how unconventional actors especially in the tech and crypto industries are impacting diplomatic avenues more and more. Although it is not clear what this portends to the future of such relationships particularly when there are issues of transparency and regulation, his position accentuates how digital innovation is reshaping influence in international relations.

Also Read: WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

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Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’

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Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’
Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’
Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’
Meet Bilal Bin Saqib: Pakistan’s 35-Year-Old ‘Crypto Bro’ Bridging Asim Munir And US President Donald Trump Through ‘Biplomacy’

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