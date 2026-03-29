LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal Epic Fail latest world news Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Abhishek Sharma Gautam Singhania Iran strike Saudi base Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > World News > WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Pakistan has its peace broker being pressurized by the continued military activity in the Middle East like increased Israeli attacks and the rise in US troop deployment in the Gulf.

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing (Photo: X)
WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 29, 2026 14:06:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who has been strongly engaged in his country’s diplomatic activities in the current US-Iran war, has recently been in the news after a video of him slipping and falling in the process of welcoming visiting foreign ministers became viral on social media.

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

The short time and attention captured by the moment is partly because of the high profile position of Dar at the time when Pakistan is trying to establish itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, a scarcity of the diplomat role, which is becoming increasingly difficult amidst the rising violence in the region. The expanded foreign interactions of Dar are made against the background of Pakistan volunteering to mediate indirect peace negotiations between the United States and Iran which is perceived by many external observers as ambitious considering the intricacy of the conflict. 



Pakistan In US-Iran Peace Talks

The Pakistani government has been actively increasingly in the region with the tensions between the US, Israel and Iran escalating. Islamabad has tried to leverage its relative position of neutrality and long history of relationship with both Tehran and Washington to facilitate lines of communication such as passing on messages and propositions between the two parties. The analysts have pointed out that outreach of Pakistan is based on historic roles played by it as an intermediary in the previous conflicts, although skepticism remains on how far it can go without more tangible commitments by both powers. Recent top level discussions with the regional actors such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are indicative of the wider Islamabad approach of engaging more in multilateralism in pursuit of de-escalation. 

In spite of such diplomatic endeavors, no such direct peace talks have been made between the US and Iran. Iran has taken its time to participate in mediated negotiations in an open manner, and the two parties are still negotiating indirectly through the help of third parties, such as Pakistan and other regional countries. The dynamics signify the vulnerability and difficulty of trying to bring two vastly contrasting governments to dialogue, though, as the Muslim capital Islamabad demonstrates its willingness to host meaningful talks.

Also Read: Who Was Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan’s Former Army Chief, Who Called India ‘Enemy No. 1,’ Dies After Suffering Severe Head Injuries In A Washroom Fall

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Epic Failhome-hero-pos-13ishaq darIshaq Dar falling VideoIshaq Dar falling viral VideoPak deputy pm slips and falls down viral videoPakistan Deputy PMPakistan deputy pm slips and falls down viral videoUS Iran talksviral video

RELATED News

Who Was Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan’s Former Army Chief, Who Called India ‘Enemy No. 1,’ Dies After Suffering Severe Head Injuries In A Washroom Fall

What Is OnlyFarms? White House Faces Questions Over Its ‘OnlyFans’ Like Branding, Internet Asks, ‘Is This Even Real’

Is Iran Activating Sleeper Cells On American Soil? How Tehran’s Recruitment Strategy Is Evolving As Over 3,500 US Troops Land In The Middle East

Derby Car Crash: Who Is The Accused Behind The Incident? Police Confirm Multiple Injuries After Vehicle Ploughs Into Pedestrians In UK City Centre

Did Russia Provide Satellite Images To Iran Before The Strike On US Air Base In Saudi Arabia? Zelensky Makes Major Intelligence Claim, Says ‘They Share….’

LATEST NEWS

UP Wedding Turns War Zone: Guests Fight Over Missing Chicken Leg Pieces in Biryani, Chairs Thrown, Tables Overturned in Amroha | Viral Video

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

IPL 2026: No Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni Clash in Indian Premier League — How Many Matches Will ‘Thala’ Miss for CSK This Season? Full List Inside

UP Farmer’s Wife Freezes at ATM After Seeing Rs 10 Crore in Personal Account, Her First Reaction Goes Viral as Bank Calls It ‘Technical Error’ | Viral Video

Foreign Artist Faces Backlash For Painting Elephant Pink In Jaipur For Photoshoot; Netizens Spark Outrage After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Are Condom Prices In India Set To Spike In 2026 Amid US-Israel-Iran War And Are Consumers Being Asked To ‘Plan Ahead’ Now?

MI vs KKR IPL 2026 at Wankhede: Match Preview, Predicted Playing XIs And 3 Key Players to Watch in The Big Clash

UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Rape by Maternal Uncles, Claims 16-Year-Old Sister Was Sold For Money After Father’s Imprisonment For Mother’s Murder

‘Virat Kohli Should Return as Team India Captain’— CSK Legend Ambati Rayudu Backs King Kohli For Test Role After RCB Heroics in IPL 2026 Opener

QTG vs HYDK Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2026, Quetta Gladiators VS Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore Pitch Report

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing
WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

QUICK LINKS