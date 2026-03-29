The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who has been strongly engaged in his country’s diplomatic activities in the current US-Iran war, has recently been in the news after a video of him slipping and falling in the process of welcoming visiting foreign ministers became viral on social media.

WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing

The short time and attention captured by the moment is partly because of the high profile position of Dar at the time when Pakistan is trying to establish itself as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, a scarcity of the diplomat role, which is becoming increasingly difficult amidst the rising violence in the region. The expanded foreign interactions of Dar are made against the background of Pakistan volunteering to mediate indirect peace negotiations between the United States and Iran which is perceived by many external observers as ambitious considering the intricacy of the conflict.







Pakistan In US-Iran Peace Talks

The Pakistani government has been actively increasingly in the region with the tensions between the US, Israel and Iran escalating. Islamabad has tried to leverage its relative position of neutrality and long history of relationship with both Tehran and Washington to facilitate lines of communication such as passing on messages and propositions between the two parties. The analysts have pointed out that outreach of Pakistan is based on historic roles played by it as an intermediary in the previous conflicts, although skepticism remains on how far it can go without more tangible commitments by both powers. Recent top level discussions with the regional actors such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt are indicative of the wider Islamabad approach of engaging more in multilateralism in pursuit of de-escalation.

In spite of such diplomatic endeavors, no such direct peace talks have been made between the US and Iran. Iran has taken its time to participate in mediated negotiations in an open manner, and the two parties are still negotiating indirectly through the help of third parties, such as Pakistan and other regional countries. The dynamics signify the vulnerability and difficulty of trying to bring two vastly contrasting governments to dialogue, though, as the Muslim capital Islamabad demonstrates its willingness to host meaningful talks.

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