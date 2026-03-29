Media reports and family sources state that former Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa died in a fall in his washroom because of serious injuries sustained in his head. This had happened in February 2026 when the 65-year-old former general was admitted to the Rawalpindi Military Hospital after the incident. His situation was deemed to be critical based on the severity of head trauma and that medical action commenced immediately and doctors put him under close observation.

Who Was Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan’s Former Army Chief, Who Called India ‘Enemy No. 1,’ Dies After Suffering Severe Head Injuries In A Washroom Fall

After the accident, Bajwa was rushed to the hospital and he underwent a major surgery. Medical staff put him under severe care and put him in the ICU to be continuously monitored. Although there were early reports that the surgery was successful, there were warnings given by doctors that his recovery would occur based on the progress of his condition with time. His injuries were said to be severe, with several head traumas and, consequently, his case was very delicate to medics.

Who Was Qamar Javed Bajwa? Pakistan’s Former Army Chief, Who Called India ‘Enemy No. 1,’ Dies After Suffering Severe Head Injuries In A Washroom Fall

Qamar Javed Bajwa was the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan in 2016-22 and a prominent personality in the military and political life of Pakistan even after retiring. He was instrumental in making changes in the foreign policy and security of Pakistan, including its policies towards India and the way it played out in the region during his tenure. His death will culminate a major phase in the leadership of the military in Pakistan, and there should be responses by the whole political and strategic community.

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