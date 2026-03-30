Is Pakistan’s Deputy Minister Severely Injured? Dramatic Fall Caught On Camera As Ishaq Dar Slips And Falls During US‑Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar experienced an unexpected fall while greeting visiting foreign dignitaries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Sunday, in an event that drew widespread attention online after a video of the moment went viral. The quadrilateral consultations were included in the wider range of diplomatic approaches that included Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia and centered on the current crisis in the Middle East and the possible peace initiatives. The incident at the scene was immediately rushed to help Dar who had fallen and the bilateral meeting proceeded as scheduled even though he had a slip.

Is Pakistan’s Deputy Minister Injured?

Dar was reported to have a hairline fracture on his shoulder after undergoing medical examination as cited by his son. Doctors reported that he would continue experiencing pain in the next few days, which would be controlled with drugs and other relevant measures. Although the incident has been recorded with the camera and the news has been extensively publicized over the social networking sites, there has been no sign that Dar will not be able to serve his official role in the short term due to the fall. The diplomatic schedule went on despite the embarrassing situation as ministers of different countries gave their support on the role that Pakistan played in the unfolding of regional dialogue.

Dramatic Fall Caught On Camera As Ishaq Dar Slips And Falls During US‑Iran Peace Talks, Video Goes Viral

The meeting was a landmark in the foreign policy of Islamabad as Pakistan is still playing the role of a possible diplomatic go-between in the quest to de-escalate the tensions between the United States and Iran with the focus being on reducing hostilities and opening doors on the possibility of negotiations. Pakistan has in recent days indicated that they are ready to hold substantive peace talks between Washington and Tehran amidst the efforts by the regional powers to find ways of defusing the current war. The case with Dar, though gaining headlines, happened during these high-stakes consultations that were geared towards promotion of diplomatic engagement.

Also Read: WATCH: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Slips And Falls In Viral Video During US-Iran Peace Talks — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing