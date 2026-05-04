Kerala Elections 2026 Results: UDF Manifesto Key Promises, Pension, Free Travel & Jobs Plan
UDF Manifesto 2026 Kerala: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has unveiled its 2026 manifesto with strong welfare promises, targeting women, youth, and economically weaker sections. The manifesto presents a combination of social security measures and economic development programs and development-oriented policies which the Kerala Assembly elections. The main features of the program include a ₹3,000 welfare pension and free bus travel for women and a ₹1,000 monthly stipend for female students. UDF has also promised ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage and interest-free loans to boost youth entrepreneurship. The manifesto targets three main goals which include solving unemployment problems and enhancing healthcare services and developing Kerala’s economic growth framework.
Welfare & Social Security Focus
They promised to increase social welfare pension to Rs.3000 for elderly, widows and vulnerable groups. Monthly Rs.1000 allowance for college-going girls. A special department for senior citizens' welfare and protection.
Women-Centric Schemes
Free bus travel for women in KSRTC buses. Financial support schemes for female students and households. Health benefits like free screenings and welfare programs.
Youth & Employment Push
Interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh for young entrepreneurs. Startup and MSME support to boost job creation. Skill development and education support programs.
Healthcare & Insurance Expansion
“Oommen Chandy Health Insurance” with ₹25 lakh coverage per family. Free dialysis and improved public hospital facilities. Expansion of emergency healthcare and ambulance services.
Development, Economy & Infrastructure
Mission-based projects like “Mission Samudra” for economic growth. Waste management reforms and environmental protection. Support for agriculture with better pricing (like rubber/paddy).
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available sources, party announcements, and media reports related to the UDF Manifesto 2026. Details may change or vary, and readers are advised to refer to official party documents and verified sources for the most accurate and updated information.