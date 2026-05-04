Kerala Elections 2026 Results: UDF Manifesto Key Promises, Pension, Free Travel & Jobs Plan

UDF Manifesto 2026 Kerala: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has unveiled its 2026 manifesto with strong welfare promises, targeting women, youth, and economically weaker sections. The manifesto presents a combination of social security measures and economic development programs and development-oriented policies which the Kerala Assembly elections. The main features of the program include a ₹3,000 welfare pension and free bus travel for women and a ₹1,000 monthly stipend for female students. UDF has also promised ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage and interest-free loans to boost youth entrepreneurship. The manifesto targets three main goals which include solving unemployment problems and enhancing healthcare services and developing Kerala’s economic growth framework.