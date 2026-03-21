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  • 5 Rashmika Mandanna Hot Festive Outfits You Can Recreate to Look Super Sexy

5 Rashmika Mandanna Hot Festive Outfits You Can Recreate to Look Super Sexy

Festive season is here, and it’s time to shop to look like our favorite glamorous diva, Rashmika Mandanna. She has recently made headlines due to many reasons. So why not take inspiration from her dazzling sarees or bold traditional outfits with a modern twist? 

Published By: Published: March 21, 2026 18:18:49 IST
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Rashmika Mandanna Festival Outfits
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5 Rashmika Mandanna Hot Festive Outfits You Can Recreate to Look Super Sexy

Rashmika Mandanna Festival Outfits

Here are 5 Rashmika Mandanna inspired festive outfits you can recreate to look hot and sexy this Eid and Navratri 2026.

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Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree
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Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree

Rashmika Mandanna looks screaming hot in a dark pink saree with bronze floral border. She paired it with a plain deep-neck blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna in Boho Dress
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Rashmika Mandanna in Boho Dress

Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in a white traditional dress featuring a floral print skirt with a deep V-neck blouse. She layered it with a matching long-sleeved jacket.

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Rashmika Mandanna in Bold Black Outfit
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Rashmika Mandanna in Bold Black Outfit

Rashmika Mandanna turns the heat up in a bold black outfit with a modern and ethnic blend. She wears a halter style with a metallic gold top, with wide-legged pants with floral embroidery work in pastel shades.

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga
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Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a dark blue lehenga with silver embroidered work. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and a matching flowy skirt with a net dupatta.

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Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt
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Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt

Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a red skirt with multicoloured print. She paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neck blouse.

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