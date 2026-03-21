5 Rashmika Mandanna Hot Festive Outfits You Can Recreate to Look Super Sexy
Festive season is here, and it’s time to shop to look like our favorite glamorous diva, Rashmika Mandanna. She has recently made headlines due to many reasons. So why not take inspiration from her dazzling sarees or bold traditional outfits with a modern twist?
Rashmika Mandanna Festival Outfits
Here are 5 Rashmika Mandanna inspired festive outfits you can recreate to look hot and sexy this Eid and Navratri 2026.
Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Pink Saree
Rashmika Mandanna looks screaming hot in a dark pink saree with bronze floral border. She paired it with a plain deep-neck blouse.
Rashmika Mandanna in Boho Dress
Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in a white traditional dress featuring a floral print skirt with a deep V-neck blouse. She layered it with a matching long-sleeved jacket.
Rashmika Mandanna in Bold Black Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna turns the heat up in a bold black outfit with a modern and ethnic blend. She wears a halter style with a metallic gold top, with wide-legged pants with floral embroidery work in pastel shades.
Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Lehenga
Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a dark blue lehenga with silver embroidered work. She paired it with a deep neck blouse and a matching flowy skirt with a net dupatta.
Rashmika Mandanna in Red Skirt
Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a red skirt with multicoloured print. She paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neck blouse.