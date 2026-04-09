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  • Anant Ambani Birthday Celebration in Jaipur: Inside Mukesh Ambani’s Son’s Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle, Reliance Business Role and Family Empire in 2026

Anant Ambani Birthday Celebration in Jaipur: Inside Mukesh Ambani’s Son’s Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle, Reliance Business Role and Family Empire in 2026

As Anant Ambani celebrates his Jaipur birthday in grand style, attention is once again on his massive net worth, luxury lifestyle, and growing leadership role in the Reliance empire. As the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, he is rapidly emerging as a key force in the family’s business future.

Published By: Published: April 9, 2026 14:19:14 IST
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Anant Ambani Net Worth 2026
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Anant Ambani Birthday Celebration in Jaipur: Inside Mukesh Ambani’s Son’s Net Worth, Luxury Lifestyle, Reliance Business Role and Family Empire in 2026

Anant Ambani Net Worth 2026

As of early 2026, Anant Ambani’s estimated net worth is approximately £29 billion, which is around ₹3.59 lakh crore or $40 billion, placing him among the world’s richest young billionaires.

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Luxury Lifestyle
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Luxury Lifestyle

Anant Ambani is known for his ultra luxurious lifestyle, which includes access to the Ambani family’s iconic residence Antilia in Mumbai, private jets, high end luxury cars, and exclusive global travel experiences, reflecting the grandeur of India’s richest business dynasty.

Grand Jaipur Birthday Celebration
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Grand Jaipur Birthday Celebration

Anant Ambani celebrated his birthday at Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon with over 100 elephants, highlighting his strong commitment to animal welfare through Vantara.

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3,000 Kg Fruit Feast
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3,000 Kg Fruit Feast

A huge 3,000 kg fruit buffet with bananas, sugarcane, papaya, and more was prepared, making it the biggest attraction of the celebration.

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Mahouts Receive Honors
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Mahouts Receive Honors

Mahouts were gifted ration kits, clothes, footwear, and essentials in appreciation of their daily care for the elephants.

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