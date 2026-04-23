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  • Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’ Series: Release Date, Full Cast, Plot & Storyline Explained – Everything to Know About the High-Octane Action Thriller

Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’ Series: Release Date, Full Cast, Plot & Storyline Explained – Everything to Know About the High-Octane Action Thriller

The iconic action thriller 24 (India) is all set to return with a brand-new season, bringing back its signature high-stakes, real-time storytelling. Led by Anil Kapoor as ATU agent Jai Singh Rathod, the series has remained a fan favorite for its intense narrative and gripping pace.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 16:57:17 IST
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‘24’ India Returns
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Anil Kapoor’s ‘24’ Series: Release Date, Full Cast, Plot & Storyline Explained – Everything to Know About the High-Octane Action Thriller

‘24’ India Returns

The hit action thriller 24 (India) is set to make a powerful comeback with a new season. The much-awaited trailer drops on April 24, 2026.

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Where to Watch
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Where to Watch

Viewers can stream all episodes of 24 (India) exclusively on JioHotstar. Previous seasons are already available, making it easy for fans to revisit the story.

Cast
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Cast

The show features a strong ensemble led by Anil Kapoor as ATU agent Jai Singh Rathod. Key cast members include Tisca Chopra, Mandira Bedi, Anupam Kher, and Shabana Azmi. Their performances add depth and intensity to the high-pressure narrative.

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Plot
4/4

Plot

The story follows Jai Singh Rathod, an elite anti-terrorist agent, racing against time to stop deadly threats. The new season is expected to revolve around a critical mission to prevent the assassination of the Prime Minister, pushing the stakes higher than ever before.

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