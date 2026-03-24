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Badshah Atanu Chakraborty resignation Anthropic AI dry ice Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India apple GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case diplomatic tension Badshah Atanu Chakraborty resignation Anthropic AI dry ice Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India apple GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case diplomatic tension Badshah Atanu Chakraborty resignation Anthropic AI dry ice Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India apple GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case diplomatic tension Badshah Atanu Chakraborty resignation Anthropic AI dry ice Andhra Pradesh High Court SC ruling food delivery cost India apple GLP-1 Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Delhi Assembly bomb threat bcci 7 dogs escape story Iran IRGC speculation Babli murder case diplomatic tension
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  • Badshah Marriage News: Who Is Rapper’s First Wife Jasmine Masih? Divorce, New Wife Isha Rikhi Wedding Rumors and Latest Song Controversy

Badshah Marriage News: Who Is Rapper’s First Wife Jasmine Masih? Divorce, New Wife Isha Rikhi Wedding Rumors and Latest Song Controversy

Badshah Marriage News: Badshah’s personal life is suddenly back in headlines, and fans are shocked by the viral marriage rumors. Who is Jasmin Masih, the woman he was once married to but rarely talked about publicly. After their divorce, fresh buzz around Isha Rikhi has sparked speculation about a secret wedding. Meanwhile, his latest song controversy is adding even more drama to the rapper’s life right now. 

Published By: Published: March 24, 2026 14:02:29 IST
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Badshah First Marriage
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Badshah Marriage News: Who Is Rapper's First Wife Jasmine Masih? Divorce, New Wife Isha Rikhi Wedding Rumors and Latest Song Controversy

Badshah First Marriage

Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012 after meeting online. The couple welcomed daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh in 2017 and kept their relationship mostly private away from media.

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Badshah Ex-Wife Jasmin Masih
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Badshah Ex-Wife Jasmin Masih

Jasmine Masih is Badshah’s former wife who lives away from limelight. She shares daughter Jessemy with him and reportedly moved to London after separation, maintaining a private life.

Badshah Divorce
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Badshah Divorce

Badshah and Jasmine Masih divorced in 2020 after years together. He revealed they tried everything but separation happened as marriage was not healthy and involved cultural adjustment issues.

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Badshah Wife Isha Rikhi
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Rapper Badshah Marries Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi. Photos: X

Badshah Wife Isha Rikhi

Badshah has been linked with actress Isha Rikhi since 2022. Wedding rumours recently surfaced after viral videos, but there is still no official confirmation from the rapper publicly.

Badshah Latest Song Troll
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(Pic Credits: Instagram)

Badshah Latest Song Troll

Badshah’s song Tateeree sparked controversy over alleged objectionable lyrics. Authorities issued summons, videos were removed online, and legal scrutiny increased as public backlash grew across multiple states.

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Diclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details about Badshah’s personal life, relationships, and controversies may change or remain unconfirmed. This content is for informational purposes only.

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