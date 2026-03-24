Badshah Marriage News: Who Is Rapper’s First Wife Jasmine Masih? Divorce, New Wife Isha Rikhi Wedding Rumors and Latest Song Controversy
Badshah Marriage News: Badshah’s personal life is suddenly back in headlines, and fans are shocked by the viral marriage rumors. Who is Jasmin Masih, the woman he was once married to but rarely talked about publicly. After their divorce, fresh buzz around Isha Rikhi has sparked speculation about a secret wedding. Meanwhile, his latest song controversy is adding even more drama to the rapper’s life right now.
Badshah First Marriage
Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012 after meeting online. The couple welcomed daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh in 2017 and kept their relationship mostly private away from media.
Badshah Ex-Wife Jasmin Masih
Jasmine Masih is Badshah’s former wife who lives away from limelight. She shares daughter Jessemy with him and reportedly moved to London after separation, maintaining a private life.
Badshah Divorce
Badshah and Jasmine Masih divorced in 2020 after years together. He revealed they tried everything but separation happened as marriage was not healthy and involved cultural adjustment issues.
Badshah Wife Isha Rikhi
Badshah has been linked with actress Isha Rikhi since 2022. Wedding rumours recently surfaced after viral videos, but there is still no official confirmation from the rapper publicly.
Badshah Latest Song Troll
Badshah’s song Tateeree sparked controversy over alleged objectionable lyrics. Authorities issued summons, videos were removed online, and legal scrutiny increased as public backlash grew across multiple states.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Details about Badshah’s personal life, relationships, and controversies may change or remain unconfirmed. This content is for informational purposes only.