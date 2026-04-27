Best Horror Movies To Watch in May 2026 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and More
If you’re planning a movie night, horror is always a solid pick. From psychological thrillers to supernatural scares, the latest titles across OTT platforms offer something for every kind of viewer. Whether you enjoy slow-burn tension or jump scares, these recent horror recommendations are perfect to keep you hooked and slightly terrified.
Top 5 Horror Movies on OTT
Here's a list of the top 5 trending horror movies available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.
Undertone on Amazon Prime Video
A psychological horror about a podcaster experiencing eerie events through disturbing audio recordings. Known for intense sound design and atmosphere, it’s currently streaming on VOD platforms like Prime Video.
Send Help on Amazon Prime Video
A survival horror directed by Sam Raimi, blending isolation and psychological fear as stranded characters face deadly situations. It has already been released digitally and is available on streaming platforms.
If Wishes Could Kill on Netflix
A Korean teen horror where a mysterious app grants wishes with deadly consequences. The film combines modern tech fears with supernatural elements and is available to stream on Netflix.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple on Netflix
A major zombie horror entry continuing the iconic franchise, featuring intense survival drama and psychological dread. It is available for streaming on Netflix among latest horror titles.
The Raja Saab on JioHotstar
The Raja Saab is a Telugu horror-comedy starring Prabhas, blending romance, supernatural elements, and mystery. Set around eerie events and hidden secrets, it offers a mix of scares and entertainment.