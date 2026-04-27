‘Silent Stories’ by Sri Lankan Artist Shanaka Kulathunga to be Presented by Gallery Silver Scapes

New Delhi [India], April 27: Gallery Silver Scapes presents Silent Stories, a solo exhibition by Sri Lankan artist Shanaka Kulathunga, marking his first solo exhibition in India. Opening from May 21st to 28th, 2026, at the CCA Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi, the exhibition brings together a compelling body of works shaped by memory, everyday life, and cultural landscapes, bringing a slice of Sri Lanka to India. Curated by Archana Khare-Ghose, the showcase also marks the launch of a dedicated publication on the artist’s practice.

Featuring paintings in acrylic and Oil, the exhibition explores human experience through a visual language where figuration and landscape intersect. Rooted in lived experiences, the works draw from the rural life of Sri Lanka, personal memory, and the relationship between people and their surroundings, creating compositions that are both intimate and reflective.

Born in Sri Lanka in 1981, Shanaka Kulathunga has developed a distinctive practice shaped by observation, introspection, and a deep connection to everyday life. His works portray teachers, labourers, elders, children, and dancers, capturing emotion and movement with immediacy. Drawing from both reality and imagination, his paintings explore themes of identity, affection, and social dynamics through layered narratives and symbolic elements.

“My works are deeply connected to the environment and experiences that have shaped me. Through this exhibition in India, I hope to share a part of my world and create a space where viewers can connect their own memories with the narratives within the paintings,” says Shanaka Kulathunga.

“Each painting carries fragments of lived experiences, transformed through memory, imagination, and observation. The figures and motifs often emerge as symbolic reflections of human emotion and our relationship with nature. Through this journey, I aim to create a dialogue where personal histories and universal experiences quietly intersect,” he added.

“At Gallery Silver Scapes, we have always been committed to fostering meaningful artistic dialogues. Presenting this exhibition in India is an important step towards building a deeper cultural exchange between Sri Lanka and India, which we believe will strongly engage audiences here. Personally, I deeply admire Shanaka’s body of work, especially his seascapes; the strokes and impastos are beautifully handled. I am confident his practice is only going to grow further, and we are glad to be associated with him as our artist,” says Vikram Mayor, Director, Gallery Silver Scapes.

Curator Archana Khare-Ghose adds, “Shanaka’s work carries a quiet intensity that stays with you. There is a strong sense of observation and empathy in his practice, where everyday moments are transformed into something deeply contemplative. This exhibition opens up a dialogue between closely connected cultural contexts.”

Established in 2009, Gallery Silver Scapes has played a significant role in shaping the discourse of modern and contemporary Indian art. With a strong legacy of presenting both eminent masters and emerging voices, the gallery continues to expand its vision by introducing diverse artistic practices to Indian audiences.



Exhibition Details:

Dates: 21st – 28th May, 2026

Venue: CCA Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi

Timings: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Entry: Open to all

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