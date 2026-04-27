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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor: The Silent Saviour have released new posters, offering a fresh glimpse into the upcoming film. The visuals feature Manoj Bajpayee along with Adah Sharma, building curiosity around their characters and the intense narrative.

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama (Via Instagram)
‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama (Via Instagram)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 27, 2026 18:09:09 IST

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‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor: The Silent Saviour have released new posters, offering a fresh glimpse into the upcoming film. The visuals feature Manoj Bajpayee along with Adah Sharma, building curiosity around their characters and the intense narrative.

Sharing the posters on Instagram, the makers wrote, “This was a war. There were no armies. Just one man… who refused to let a nation fall. GOVERNOR – The Silent Saviour in cinemas on 12th June, 2026.”

High-Stakes Storyline Hinted In Earlier Posters

Earlier promotional material had already introduced the tone of the film. One of the posters showed Manoj Bajpayee walking through a corridor carrying a suitcase, with the tagline, “If I fail… India fails,” suggesting a tense and high-risk storyline.

The title of the film was first announced on Manoj Bajpayee’s birthday, along with its initial poster, which created strong buzz among fans.

Film Backed By Strong Creative Team, Set For June 2026 Release

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, with co-production by Aashin A Shah. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The music is composed by Amit Trivedi, while lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Recent Work

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in The Family Man Season 3, created by Raj and DK. The series follows his character Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult position as he becomes the nation’s most wanted man.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Who Are Archana Puran Singh’s Sons? Aaryamann & Aayushmaan Sethi’s Career, Net Worth, Education, and Latest News in 2026

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Tags: Adah Sharma new filmChinmay Mandlekar director filmGovernor The Silent SaviourGovernor The Silent Saviour movieManoj Bajpayee Governor The Silent SaviourThe Family Man Season 3 Manoj BajpayeeVipul Amrutlal Shah production

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‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

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‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

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‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama
‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama
‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama
‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’: First Look Posters Of Manoj Bajpayee, And Adah Sharma UNVEILED, Offering Glimpse Into High-Stakes Political Drama

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