Beyond Bollywood: Celebrities Who Turned Their Fame Into Multi-Crore Business Empires

These Bollywood stars have proven that they are much more than just actors, from ruling big screens to creating successful brands. Some stars have built successful businesses in fashion, fitness, food, beauty and sports, as people watch their movies and marvel at their star-studded lives. Some of the stars have started their businesses with their passion, while others have ventured into different sectors. They’re as interesting in their movie work as they are in their businesses. Here is the list of 10 successful Bollywood stars who are thriving in their businesses outside Bollywood.