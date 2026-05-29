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  • Beyond Bollywood: Celebrities Who Turned Their Fame Into Multi-Crore Business Empires

Beyond Bollywood: Celebrities Who Turned Their Fame Into Multi-Crore Business Empires

These Bollywood stars have proven that they are much more than just actors, from ruling big screens to creating successful brands. Some stars have built successful businesses in fashion, fitness, food, beauty and sports, as people watch their movies and marvel at their star-studded lives. Some of the stars have started their businesses with their passion, while others have ventured into different sectors. They’re as interesting in their movie work as they are in their businesses. Here is the list of 10 successful Bollywood stars who are thriving in their businesses outside Bollywood.

Published By: Manya Sharma Published: May 29, 2026 17:51:45 IST
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Deepika Padukone - 82°E
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Deepika Padukone - 82°E

Deepika Padukone started a brand called 82°E that is based on skincare and self-care products. This brand became popular in a very short span of time with its skincare range and wellness products.

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Lara Dutta – Arias
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Lara Dutta – Arias

Lara Dutta founded Arias, which is a beauty brand that is specialised in luxury beauty care products and self-care products based on the lifestyles of women in contemporary times.

Rheson – Sonam Kapoor
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Rheson – Sonam Kapoor

Rheson is a fashion brand created by Sonam Kapoor with her sister, Rhea Kapoor. It creates fashionable and comfortable clothes based on street fashion trends for youngsters.

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Malaika Arora - Sarva Yoga & Nude Bowl
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Malaika Arora - Sarva Yoga & Nude Bowl

Malaika Arora is a businesswoman who co-created Sarva Yoga and Nude Bowl. The two ventures revolve around the theme of wellness and fitness.

Anushka Sharma - Nush
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Anushka Sharma - Nush

Anushka Sharma is the founder of the fashion label Nush, which produces fashionable and comfortable clothes. She also runs production house Clean Slate Filmz with her brother.

Hrithik Roshan – HRX
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Hrithik Roshan – HRX

HRX is a famous activewear brand founded by Hrithik Roshan. The brand deals with sportswear, fitness gear, accessories, etc. made especially for fitness lovers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Sona & Anomaly
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Sona & Anomaly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns New York restaurant Sona and haircare line Anomaly. She also invests in beauty, tech and entertainment businesses worldwide.

Katrina Kaif – Kay Beauty
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Katrina Kaif – Kay Beauty

Katrina Kaif created Kay Beauty, which is one of the most successful beauty brand names in India. This is a makeup brand created for all Indian skin types.

Alia Bhatt – Ed-a-Mamma
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Alia Bhatt – Ed-a-Mamma

Ed-a-Mamma is an eco-friendly kids' wear clothing line that was founded by Alia Bhatt. This company became very famous amongst parents due to its eco-friendly fashion and products related to nature.

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Salman Khan – Being Human
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Salman Khan – Being Human

Salman Khan is the owner of Being Human, which is a fashion and lifestyle label. The proceeds from Being Human also contribute towards charity in the field of healthcare and education.

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From beauty and fashion to fitness and sports, these Bollywood stars have created brand names worth millions, showing that their prowess offscreen is as good as onscreen.

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