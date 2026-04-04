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  • Bhoot Bangla Release Date CHANGE: Check Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Paid Preview Date, Story, Cast and More

Bhoot Bangla Release Date CHANGE: Check Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Paid Preview Date, Story, Cast and More

Bhoot Bangla Release Date: The much-awaited Akshay Kumar horror comedy is all set to hit big screens, making fans all excited to watch fun scare jumps. Known for their hit collaborations, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are coming together once again after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa to deliver a mix of horror and comedy. Check Bhoot Bangla release date, story, cast, budget and more. 

Published By: Published: April 4, 2026 13:31:43 IST
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Bhoot Bangla Release Date
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bhooth bangla release date

Bhoot Bangla Release Date

The makers of Bhoot Bangla announced that the film will begin in theatres on April 16, 2026, with paid previews beginning from 9 PM onwards.

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Bhoot Bangla Cast
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Bhoot Bangla Cast

Bhoot Bangla cast members are Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and the late Asrani in pivotal roles.

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Bhoot Bangla Story
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Bhoot Bangla Story

Bhoot Bangla is set in a spooky mansion where strange and supernatural things start happening, but with a fun and comic twist. The story mixes ghostly moments with chaos and humor, making it both scary and entertaining.

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