Bhoot Bangla Release Date CHANGE: Check Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Paid Preview Date, Story, Cast and More

Bhoot Bangla Release Date: The much-awaited Akshay Kumar horror comedy is all set to hit big screens, making fans all excited to watch fun scare jumps. Known for their hit collaborations, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are coming together once again after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa to deliver a mix of horror and comedy. Check Bhoot Bangla release date, story, cast, budget and more.