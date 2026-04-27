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  • Biker (South OTT) Release: When and Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Telugu Drama Online | Cast, Story and Review

Biker (South OTT) Release: When and Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Telugu Drama Online | Cast, Story and Review

Biker OTT Release: Missed Biker in theatres? The high-speed sports drama is now creating buzz again as fans eagerly wait for its OTT debut. With Sharwanand in the lead, the film has gained attention for its intense racing sequences and emotional storyline. The biggest question right now: when exactly will Biker drop on OTT, and where can you watch it? From release date buzz to platform details, here’s everything you need to know before streaming Biker. 

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 16:13:23 IST
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Biker OTT Release Date
1/5

Biker OTT Release Date

Biker is reportedly set to stream on May 1, 2026, though this date is based on reports and not a formal announcement by Netflix or the makers yet.

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Biker OTT Platform
2/5

Biker OTT Platform

The film’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to premiere on the platform after its theatrical run.

Biker Film Story
3/5

Biker Film Story

The film follows a motocross racer chasing success while dealing with ambition, family conflict, and emotional struggles, blending high-speed racing action with a strong emotional core.

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Biker Film Cast
4/5

Biker Film Cast

Biker stars Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malvika Nair, and Atul Kulkarni, supported by actors like Brahmaji and Dayanand Reddy in key roles.

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Biker Movie Review
5/5

Biker Movie Review

The film received mixed-to-positive responses, praised for its racing sequences and performances, while some critics noted predictable storytelling and pacing issues.

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