LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma Airbus A330 Incident Ajinkya Rahane Nissan gold and silver rate today attack on trump Erika kirk Ashu Reddy NEET admit card shooter iran details Cricket Aditya Dhar Karoline Leavitt trump news today Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Cocktail 2 Actress Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat: 6 Sizzling Bikini Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In

Cocktail 2 Actress Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat: 6 Sizzling Bikini Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In

Kriti Sanon has once again grabbed the spotlight with her bold and glamorous beach looks online. The Cocktail 2 actress is known for balancing elegance with confidence and her stunning bikini moments prove exactly why she remains one of Bollywood’s most talked about style icons.

Published By: Published: April 26, 2026 12:11:54 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bold Bikini Moment
1/7
Cocktail 2 Actress Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat: 6 Sizzling Bikini Pics That Fans Can’t Stop Zooming In

Bold Bikini Moment

Wearing a bright bikini with a sleek finish, the actress poses with strong body language and bold lipstick that instantly draws attention. The styling is simple but striking, making the overall frame look like a glamorous magazine photoshoot.

You Might Be Interested In
High Waist Bikini Style
2/7

High Waist Bikini Style

Kriti opted for a high waist bikini that perfectly balanced comfort and fashion. The look stood out for its retro touch and flattering fit, earning appreciation from both fans and fashion enthusiasts.

Vacation Selfie Look
3/7

Vacation Selfie Look

A casual mirror selfie from her holiday album quickly grabbed attention. With minimal makeup and a confident pose, the picture highlighted Kriti’s natural beauty and fitness dedication.

You Might Be Interested In
Tropical Vacation Bikini Look
4/7

Tropical Vacation Bikini Look

Kriti Sanon turned heads during her tropical getaway when she shared pictures in a minimal yet stylish bikini. The natural backdrop, sun kissed glow, and relaxed vibe made this one of her most admired beach looks.

Photoshoot Bikini Appearance
5/7

Photoshoot Bikini Appearance

Kriti’s professional bikini photoshoot showed her bold yet elegant side. Styled with subtle accessories and confident expressions, the images reflected her evolving fashion journey and screen presence.

Beach Walk Candid Shot
6/7

Beach Walk Candid Shot

This candid beachside moment became popular for its effortless charm. The relaxed walk, ocean background, and breezy styling made it one of her most talked-about bikini pictures.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The images and content featured in this photo gallery are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All photographs belong to their respective owners, photographers, or public sources, and are used under fair use guidelines.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS