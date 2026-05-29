From Ivy League Degrees To Academic Gold Medals: Bollywood Stars With Impressive Educational Backgrounds
When you consider Bollywood actors, the first thing that comes to mind is shooting sets. But before becoming stars and getting involved in movie production, many of the celebrities went to renowned colleges and hold high educational qualifications. From engineering, economics to business studies and even sociology, these actors obtained degrees from universities in India as well as abroad. Below is a list of 10 Bollywood celebrities with remarkable degrees.
Taapsee Pannu – Computer Science Engineer
Taapsee Pannu had done her bachelor's degree in computer science engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Delhi. Prior to getting into movies, Taapsee had worked as a software engineer for some time.
Parineeti Chopra – Triple Honours Degrees
Parineeti Chopra attended Manchester Business School in England, earning triple honours degrees in business, finance, and economics. Before becoming an actor, she worked in a marketing team at Yash Raj Films.
Amitabh Bachchan – Science Graduate
Amitabh Bachchan is an alumnus of Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, in science. Even after making a name for himself in the Indian film industry and becoming one of its legends, Bachchan never forgot his academic roots.
Kartik Aaryan – Biotechnology Engineer
Kartik Aaryan obtained his degree in biotechnology engineering from DY Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai. During his studies, he covertly explored various locations in Mumbai to participate in auditions until he achieved his aspiration of becoming an actor.
Vidya Balan - Sociology Degree
Vidya Balan pursued sociology at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later obtained her master’s degree from the University of Mumbai. Her education played an important role in making her decisions regarding acting.
R. Madhavan – Electronics Engineer
R. Madhavan had an education in electronics engineering from Rajaram College, Kolhapur. He was engaged in public speaking and personality development training programmes before acting, indicating his intellectual and communicational prowess from the very beginning.
Amisha Patel – Economics Degree Holder
Amisha Patel studied economics at Tufts University, located in Massachusetts, US, and is said to have achieved honours in her academic pursuits. Apart from her education, she also holds a reputation for being an excellent dancer and having performed the art form of classical dance.
Sonu Sood – Engineering Graduate
Sonu Sood completed his engineering degree from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur. His disciplined way of life and dedication enabled him to shift from engineering to Bollywood movies.
Sara Ali Khan - History and Political Science Graduate
Sara Ali Khan had done her graduation in History and Political Science from Columbia University, New York. Sara is known for her acting skills, intelligence, and ability to speak confidently.
John Abraham – MBA Graduate
John Abraham pursued his studies in economics at Jai Hind College in Mumbai, India, and then completed his MBA degree from the MET Institute of Management. Before venturing into films, he worked in the field of advertising.