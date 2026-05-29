From Kapoor Sisters To Deol Brothers: Bollywood Stars Whose Sibling Connections Will Surprise You

Bollywood is not only all about movies and superstars. It has some surprising family relationships that a number of fans are not aware of. While there are some superstars who like sharing the limelight with their siblings, there are others who don’t openly disclose any family relationship. Whether it’s a set of style-savvy sisters or actors who look uncannily alike, these superstar siblings have carved out their own niche in the world of entertainment. The sibling bond, physical similarity and success of the sibling duo have only added more charm to their fan following. Here is the list of the top 10 Bollywood celebrity siblings you must check.