From Kapoor Sisters To Deol Brothers: Bollywood Stars Whose Sibling Connections Will Surprise You
Bollywood is not only all about movies and superstars. It has some surprising family relationships that a number of fans are not aware of. While there are some superstars who like sharing the limelight with their siblings, there are others who don’t openly disclose any family relationship. Whether it’s a set of style-savvy sisters or actors who look uncannily alike, these superstar siblings have carved out their own niche in the world of entertainment. The sibling bond, physical similarity and success of the sibling duo have only added more charm to their fan following. Here is the list of the top 10 Bollywood celebrity siblings you must check.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor
The Kapoor sisters are two of the most famous actresses of Bollywood. Karisma Kapoor had dominated the Bollywood industry in the nineties by starring in hit movies. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was famous for playing glamorous roles in her movies.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty
Shilpa and Shamita Shetty are recognised for their beauty, fitness, and fashion sense. While Shilpa managed to establish herself as a massive Bollywood actress and businesswoman, Shamita got her fame from movies as well as reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss.
Brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana
Two of the most gifted brothers in Bollywood include Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Ayushmann is renowned for his distinct movies with social significance, whereas Aparshakti captivated audiences with his comic sense and brilliant acting skills in some blockbuster hits.
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are the beautiful sisters of Bollywood who have made their mark in the industry. While Malaika became a fitness and fashion icon, Amrita has acted in many Bollywood movies throughout the decade of the 2000s.
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are from the prestigious royal Pataudi family. Saif gained recognition because of his versatility as an actor, and Soha gained recognition both as an actress and as a writer. The elegance of their characters makes them one of the most revered pairs of siblings in Bollywood.
Farah Khan and Sajid Khan
Both Farah Khan and Sajid Khan have established themselves as respected filmmakers in Bollywood. While Farah is famous for her role as choreographer and film director, Sajid Khan has achieved fame as a movie-maker and TV show host.
Samiksha and Bhumi Pednekar
The similarities between sisters Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar in appearance have surprised many people. While Bhumi has ventured into Bollywood for her career, her sister, Samiksha, has not ventured into the film industry.
Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor
Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are well-known Bollywood brothers from the Kapoor family. While Anil Kapoor achieved a legacy as an actor over decades. Sanjay Kapoor made his own mark through movies and web series.
Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor
Both Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have a touching, heart-touching relationship as siblings, even though they belong to different sides of the Kapoor family. Arjun Kapoor has become famous for playing roles in romantic and action movies, whereas Janhvi Kapoor gained instant popularity among the youth of Bollywood.
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are the most popular brotherly pairs in the Bollywood industry. While Sunny Deol made his mark by playing strong action roles and saying memorable dialogues, Bobby gained praise for coming back to films after a gap.