Kathanar Trailer OUT: Jayasurya’s Malayalam Film to Release in Multiple Languages | Know The Storyline, Cast And Other Details
Kathanar Trailer: The much-awaited Kathanar trailer is finally out and it’s already creating massive buzz online. Jayasurya’s intense transformation and powerful screen presence are grabbing everyone’s attention. What’s more surprising is its massive pan-India release across multiple languages. Here’s everything you need to know about the story, cast and other key details.
Kathanar Trailer
The official trailer is now out and available online. It showcases dark fantasy visuals, heavy VFX, and supernatural elements centered around a powerful sorcerer.
Kathanar Release Date
The film is expected to release in 2026 (exact date not fully confirmed yet).
Kathanar Story
The story follows Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary priest believed to have mystical powers. He uses these powers to fight dark forces and supernatural threats in ancient Kerala.
Kathanar Cast
Jayasurya as Kathanar
Anushka Shetty
Prabhu Deva
Vineeth and others
Special appearance by Mohanlal
Kathanar Languages Available
Originally made in Malayalam, this film will also be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Japanese and German.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on available reports, trailers, and publicly shared details. Actual storyline, cast roles, and release specifics may vary upon official release.