Kathanar Trailer OUT: Jayasurya’s Malayalam Film to Release in Multiple Languages | Know The Storyline, Cast And Other Details

Kathanar Trailer: The much-awaited Kathanar trailer is finally out and it’s already creating massive buzz online. Jayasurya’s intense transformation and powerful screen presence are grabbing everyone’s attention. What’s more surprising is its massive pan-India release across multiple languages. Here’s everything you need to know about the story, cast and other key details.