LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief cuba 4-year-old boy assault Vasai arshdeep singh adventure tourism safety Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Cricket Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news bunker buster
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kathanar Trailer OUT: Jayasurya’s Malayalam Film to Release in Multiple Languages | Know The Storyline, Cast And Other Details

Kathanar Trailer OUT: Jayasurya’s Malayalam Film to Release in Multiple Languages | Know The Storyline, Cast And Other Details

Kathanar Trailer: The much-awaited Kathanar trailer is finally out and it’s already creating massive buzz online. Jayasurya’s intense transformation and powerful screen presence are grabbing everyone’s attention. What’s more surprising is its massive pan-India release across multiple languages. Here’s everything you need to know about the story, cast and other key details. 

Published By: Published: March 31, 2026 16:27:17 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kathanar Trailer
1/6
Kathanar Trailer OUT: Jayasurya's Malayalam Film to Release in Multiple Languages | Know The Storyline, Cast And Other Details

Kathanar Trailer

The official trailer is now out and available online. It showcases dark fantasy visuals, heavy VFX, and supernatural elements centered around a powerful sorcerer.

You Might Be Interested In
Kathanar Release Date
2/6

Kathanar Release Date

The film is expected to release in 2026 (exact date not fully confirmed yet).

Kathanar Story
3/6

Kathanar Story

The story follows Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary priest believed to have mystical powers. He uses these powers to fight dark forces and supernatural threats in ancient Kerala.

You Might Be Interested In
Kathanar Cast
4/6

Kathanar Cast

Jayasurya as Kathanar
Anushka Shetty
Prabhu Deva
Vineeth and others
Special appearance by Mohanlal

Kathanar Languages Available
5/6

Kathanar Languages Available

Originally made in Malayalam, this film will also be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Chinese, French, Korean, Italian, Russian, Indonesian, Japanese and German.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on available reports, trailers, and publicly shared details. Actual storyline, cast roles, and release specifics may vary upon official release.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS