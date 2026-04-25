Latest OTT Releases This Week (April 27-May 3 2026): New Movies & Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates
OTT Releases This Week (27 April 2026-3 May 2026): This week’s OTT lineup is packed with drama, crime and global stories with platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video dropping fresh content. Some releases are already trending for their bold themes and real-life connections, while others are gaining attention for their storytelling and unique concepts.
Latest OTT Releases This Week
Here's a list of the upcoming OTT releases streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Straight to Hell on Netflix
Straight to Hell is a Japanese biographical drama on fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki, tracing her rise, controversies and personal life. It streams on Netflix on April 27, 2026.
Thaai Maaman on JioHotstar
Thai Maaman is reported as a regional Tamil family drama releasing on JioHotstar on April 28, 2026, though it has limited mainstream coverage and appears mainly in regional or platform-based listings.
Should I Marry a Murderer on Netflix
Should I Marry a Murderer is a true-crime documentary exploring real cases of hidden criminal pasts in relationships, released on 29 April 2026 on digital platforms, gaining attention for its chilling premise.
The House of the Spirits on Amazon Prime Video
The House of the Spirits is a Spanish-language series based on Isabel Allende’s novel, following three generations of women. It premieres on Prime Video April 29, 2026.
Lawrence of Punjab on ZEE5
Lawrence of Punjab appears repeated in listings but refers to the same ZEE5 documentary releasing April 27, 2026, focusing on crime networks and controversies around its release.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available OTT release schedules and platform listings for titles like Straight to Hell, Thai Maaman, Lawrence of Punjab and The House of the Spirits. Release dates and availability may vary by region and are subject to change by respective platforms.