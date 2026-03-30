Latest South OTT Releases This Week March 27 to April 5 2026: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates
Latest South OTT Release: South Indian cinema continues to dominate the OTT space, with a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases arriving across platforms this week. Among the most talked-about releases are Kaattaan and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which are set to stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and others.
Mrithyunjay
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Platform: Netflix
This investigative thriller stars Sree Vishnu and follows a marketing professional who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy while pursuing a dream in crime reporting. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
Taana
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Platform: Netflix
A young man wishes to become a police officer. However, he faces many challenges due to a disorder that alters his voice when nervous.
The Dark Heaven
Release Date: April 3, 2026
Platform: Plex
A crime thriller set in a secluded village plagued by cyclical murders every seven years, starring Sidhu Sid and Riythvika.
Kaattaan
Release Date: March 27, 2026.
Platform: JioHotstar
A mystery thriller led by Vijay Sethupathi, exploring a crime that disrupts a calm village.
Dheeram
Release Date: Ongoing/April 2026
Platform: Sun NXT
A suspenseful thriller starring Indrajith Sukumaran as an ACP investigating brutal murders in Calicut.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Platform: ManoramaMAX, Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Joju George, this crime thriller focuses on a father's quest for revenge.