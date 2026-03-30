Latest South OTT Releases This Week March 27 to April 5 2026: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates

Latest South OTT Release: South Indian cinema continues to dominate the OTT space, with a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases arriving across platforms this week. Among the most talked-about releases are Kaattaan and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which are set to stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and others.