Latest South OTT Releases This Week March 27 to April 5 2026: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal 700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal 700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal 700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal 700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal 700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal 700kg meth case nz Beast Life Brand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Latest South OTT Releases This Week March 27 to April 5 2026: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates

Latest South OTT Releases This Week March 27 to April 5 2026: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates

Latest South OTT Release: South Indian cinema continues to dominate the OTT space, with a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada releases arriving across platforms this week. Among the most talked-about releases are Kaattaan and Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which are set to stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, and others. 

Published By: Published: March 30, 2026 12:38:44 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mrithyunjay
1/6
Latest South OTT Releases This Week March 27 to April 5 2026: New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Aha | Complete Watchlist and Release Dates

Mrithyunjay

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Platform: Netflix
This investigative thriller stars Sree Vishnu and follows a marketing professional who uncovers a dangerous conspiracy while pursuing a dream in crime reporting. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

You Might Be Interested In
Taana
2/6

Taana

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Platform: Netflix
A young man wishes to become a police officer. However, he faces many challenges due to a disorder that alters his voice when nervous.

The Dark Heaven
3/6

The Dark Heaven

Release Date: April 3, 2026
Platform: Plex
A crime thriller set in a secluded village plagued by cyclical murders every seven years, starring Sidhu Sid and Riythvika.

You Might Be Interested In
Kaattaan
4/6

Kaattaan

Release Date: March 27, 2026.
Platform: JioHotstar
A mystery thriller led by Vijay Sethupathi, exploring a crime that disrupts a calm village.

Dheeram
5/6

Dheeram

Release Date: Ongoing/April 2026
Platform: Sun NXT
A suspenseful thriller starring Indrajith Sukumaran as an ACP investigating brutal murders in Calicut.

You Might Be Interested In
Valathu Vashathe Kallan
6/6

Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Release Date: March 27, 2026
Platform: ManoramaMAX, Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Joju George, this crime thriller focuses on a father's quest for revenge.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS