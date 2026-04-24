Latest South OTT Releases: What To Watch This Weekend (April 24-26, 2026) in Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full List
What To Watch This Weekend (South OTT): This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a fresh mix of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu content, offering everything from light-hearted entertainers to engaging talk shows and romantic dramas. Whether you enjoy emotional storytelling, comedy or musical romance, this week’s South releases cater to every kind of viewer looking for an easy binge. Popular platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 amd ManoramaMAX are dropping new releases worth checking out.
Latest South OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend
Here's a list of the top 4 South movies and shows streaming across JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.
Pratichaya on JioHotstar (Malayalam)
A gripping political thriller, Prathichaya follows a young man stepping into politics to clear his father’s name, navigating corruption, power struggles, and betrayal in a tense, emotional narrative.
Happy Raj on Amazon Prime Video (Tamil)
Happy Raj is a light-hearted romantic comedy about a man unlucky in love who meets someone special, leading to funny situations as he tries winning her family’s approval.
Band Melam on ZEE5 (Tamil)
A romantic musical drama, Band Melam tells the story of childhood friends separated by life choices, reconnecting later through emotions, dreams, and a shared love for music.
Patriot: Legends Hangout on JioHotstar (Malayalam)
Patriot: Legends Hangout is a special chat show featuring icons Mohanlal and Mammootty, offering behind-the-scenes insights, candid conversations, and nostalgia linked to their upcoming film project.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on publicly available sources and OTT release updates. Availability, release dates, and content details may vary by region and platform. Viewers are advised to check official streaming platforms for the latest updates.