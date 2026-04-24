Latest South OTT Releases: What To Watch This Weekend (April 24-26, 2026) in Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and More | Full List

What To Watch This Weekend (South OTT): This weekend’s OTT lineup brings a fresh mix of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu content, offering everything from light-hearted entertainers to engaging talk shows and romantic dramas. Whether you enjoy emotional storytelling, comedy or musical romance, this week’s South releases cater to every kind of viewer looking for an easy binge. Popular platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 amd ManoramaMAX are dropping new releases worth checking out.