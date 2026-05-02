Met Gala 2026: Kiara Advani To Rihanna, Celebs Who Flaunted Baby Bump At Red Carpet Over The years
If Deepika Padukone returns to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet following the announcement of her second pregnancy, the moment could mark yet another striking intersection of motherhood and high fashion. Over the years, the Met Gala has evolved into a space where personal milestones are celebrated just as boldly as couture, with expectant stars turning their baby bumps into powerful style statements.
Celebs Who Flaunted Baby Bump At Met Gala Over The years
From Rihanna redefining maternity glamour to the possibility of Kiara Advani bringing her own take to the spotlight, these appearances have added a new dimension to the red carpet—one that blends elegance, individuality and confidence.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani launched off her own set of fashionable pregnancy looks at the Met Gala 2025. Returning on May 5, the Met Gala is a unique fashion spectacle known for its fun and vibrant themes that make it so unique. Ever since its inception, the Met Gala’s walk has seen a number of celebrities who’ve proudly strutted the walkway with a baby bump to show. Here’s a list of all the beloved celebrities who’ve flaunted the bump at the Gala and have made a powerful statement.
Serena Williams
The famous retired tennis player flaunted her baby bump at the Met Gala 2023. Serena was featured in an all-black, floor-length gown with white flares at the bottom along with fashionable detailing. She wore a long, layered pearl necklace with a pear hairband and sleek updo. She announced her second pregnancy at the event, and in a social media post, she shared the photos along with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”
Lea Michele
The star actress, known majorly for her role in the hit musical show ‘Glee,’ strutted the walkway during the 2024 Met Gala, flaunting a baby bump in a beautiful blue dress. Featuring a fashionable outfit, the actress was seen in a blue satin gown with flower details and a white ruffle cape to match. Lea announced her second pregnancy with husband Zandy Reich.
Karlie Kloss
The fashion supermodel also joined the list of celebrities who proudly flaunted the fact that they are expecting in the most fashionable way at The Met Gala. During the 2023 gala, the model flaunted a floor-length bodycon black dress with full sleeves. While the model featured a simple ensemble, she accessorized heavily to add a unique flair to the outfit. Karlie featured a white beaded necklace along with a similar cummerbund. The dress also featured gold-colored detailing around the neck, waist, and wrists.
Rihanna
The multitalented icon Rihanna also joined the list by flaunting her baby bump at the 2023 Met Gala in a fashionable and extravagant pink satin gown. The dress featured a bodycon fit till the waist that highlighted her belly bump and then later flared into a ruffle that reached the floor’s length. The singer announced her pregnancy on the gala’s walkway and left the audience in awe with the news.
Kate Hudson
The ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ actress featured her beautiful baby bump during the 2011 Met Gala series. The actress was seen in a beautiful and elegant strapless gold silk gown as an ode to the year’s theme of celebrating the work of Alexander McQueen. The upper part of the gown was bedazzled in shimmery stones, while the actress completed her walkway look by adding a shining tiara along with a wavy hairdo.