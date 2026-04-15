Miss India 2026 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Venue, and Where to Watch Live Streaming Online in India
The 61st Femina Miss India moves to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, this April. Hosted at KIIT, thirty state winners will compete for the prestigious crown in a historic celebration of beauty and talent.
Grand Finale Date
The main event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026. The pageants usually begin their live ceremonies between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM IST.
Host Venue
For the first time, the finale will be held at the KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Streaming
Historically, the pageant streams live or provides extensive highlights on the official Femina Miss India YouTube channel and social media handles.
Television Broadcast
While a live telecast is common, a delayed "Grand Telecast" often airs on major networks like Star World or Sony TV a few weeks after the event.
National Representation
A total of 30 state winners have been selected, representing every corner of India, from the North and South to the Northeast and West.