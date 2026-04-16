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  • One Piece Chapter 1180 Spoilers: What to Expect From Luffy’s Next Move, Major Plot Twists & Release Update | Inside Details Leak

One Piece Chapter 1180 Spoilers: What to Expect From Luffy’s Next Move, Major Plot Twists & Release Update | Inside Details Leak

The excitement for One Piece Chapter 1180 is reaching a fever pitch as Eiichiro Oda takes us deeper into the legendary land of Giants, Elbaf. After the shocking revelations regarding Prince Loki and the strange “Block Kingdom,” fans are desperate to know how Luffy and his crew will navigate the political tensions of the Giant warrior kingdom. With the World Government’s “Knights of God” reportedly on the move, the stakes have never been higher. This chapter promised to bridge the gap between ancient history and the current race for the One Piece.

Published By: Published: April 16, 2026 13:45:23 IST
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Release Date for Chapter 1180
1/5
One Piece Chapter 1180 Spoilers: What to Expect From Luffy’s Next Move, Major Plot Twists & Release Update | Inside Details Leak

Release Date for Chapter 1180

One Piece Chapter 1180 is set to release on April 19, 2026.

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Global Release Time & Platforms
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Global Release Time & Platforms

The chapter will be available globally at approximately 8:30 PM IST / 11:00 AM EST. You can read the official high-quality translation for free on the MANGA Plus app and the Viz Media website.

Prince Loki’s True Intentions
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Prince Loki’s True Intentions

Chapter 1180 is expected to dive deeper into Prince Loki’s character. Is he a friend to the Straw Hats or a villain seeking to use Luffy’s "Sun God" status for his own gain? The tension in the castle reaches a breaking point.

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The Mystery of the Block Kingdom
4/5

The Mystery of the Block Kingdom

Nami and her group continue to investigate the strange, LEGO-like environment they found themselves in. Fans speculate this could be an ancient defensive mechanism or a remnant of the Void Century hidden within Elbaf.

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Robin’s Discovery
5/5

Robin’s Discovery

While the others are in combat or exploring, Robin’s focus remains on the Poneglyphs. It is rumored that Elbaf holds one of the final pieces of the puzzle needed to reach Laugh Tale, and her discovery could change the course of the story.

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