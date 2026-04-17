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  • OTT Releases This Week (April 17–19): From Matka King’s Gritty Crime World To Toaster’s Quirky Comedy And Do Deewane Seher Mein’s Emotional Urban Tale — Here’s Everything Streaming Now

OTT Releases This Week (April 17–19): From Matka King’s Gritty Crime World To Toaster’s Quirky Comedy And Do Deewane Seher Mein’s Emotional Urban Tale — Here’s Everything Streaming Now

This week’s OTT lineup on Netflix Prime and JioHotstar presents an exciting selection of essential shows which include gritty crime sagas time-jumping teen dramas, dark comedies and high-stakes courtroom battles.

Published By: Published: April 17, 2026 10:45:53 IST
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Matka King (Prime Video)
1/7
Matka King

Matka King (Prime Video)

A gritty 1960s period drama starring Vijay Varma as an ambitious trader who builds a massive gambling empire in Mumbai. It explores the rise of "Matka" and the underworld politics that fueled India’s most famous betting game.

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Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar/Netflix)
2/7
Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria Season 3 (JioHotstar/Netflix)

The hit series returns with a five-year time jump, following Rue and her peers as they navigate the harsh complexities of adulthood. It trades high school hallways for darker, more mature struggles as the characters face the consequences of their past.

Do Deewane Seher Mein (Netflix)
3/7
Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein (Netflix)

A modern urban romance featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur as a couple trying to keep their spark alive in a fast-paced city. The story highlights the friction between professional ambition and personal intimacy in the 2020s.

You Might Be Interested In
Toaster (Netflix)
4/7
Toaster

Toaster (Netflix)

A quirky dark comedy where Rajkummar Rao’s obsession with a gifted kitchen appliance spirals into a series of accidental crimes. Sanya Malhotra stars alongside him in this chaotic tale of how small pettiness can lead to massive disasters.

The Boys Season 5 Finale (Prime Video)
5/7
The Boys Season 5 Finale (Prime Video)

The Boys Season 5 Finale (Prime Video)

The brutal superhero satire reaches its ultimate conclusion as Butcher and Homelander face off for the final time. It’s an explosive end to the series that promises to permanently change the landscape of the Vought universe.

Beef Season 2 (Netflix)
6/7
Beef Season 2 (Netflix)

Beef Season 2 (Netflix)

This anthology sequel follows a young couple who inadvertently witness a violent dispute between their billionaire bosses. What starts as a "wrong place, wrong time" moment escalates into a high-stakes psychological war of blackmail.

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Assi (ZEE5)
7/7
Assi (ZEE5)

Assi (ZEE5)

Taapsee Pannu delivers a powerful performance as a teacher battling a corrupt legal system after a traumatic assault. This courtroom drama focuses on the resilience required to seek justice against institutionalized power in the capital.

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