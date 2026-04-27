Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din Release Date, Cast, and Storyline: Aamir Khan Productions’ Romantic Drama Set for 2026 Premiere
Ek Din Release Date
The makers have confirmed that Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.
Ek Din Cast
The film stars a talented cast led by Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi.
Storyline
The story of Ek Din focuses on two strangers who meet unexpectedly and form a deep emotional connection. As their bond grows stronger, life circumstances begin to challenge their relationship. The film explores whether love that arrives suddenly can survive when fate offers only one real chance.
Ek Din OTT Platform
Although Ek Din will first arrive in theatres, the OTT streaming platform has not been officially announced yet. The digital rights are expected to be revealed closer to the theatrical release.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on officially available updates and media reports. Details regarding the trailer launch, OTT platform, and additional cast may be updated by the filmmakers at a later stage.