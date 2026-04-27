Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din Release Date, Cast, and Storyline: Aamir Khan Productions’ Romantic Drama Set for 2026 Premiere

Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of 2026, marking her much-awaited Bollywood debut under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Starring alongside Junaid Khan, the film brings a heartfelt story of love, timing, and emotional connection, set against visually stunning backdrops. Directed by Sunil Pandey and inspired by the acclaimed Thai film One Day, Ek Din promises a blend of soulful storytelling and cinematic charm, making it a project to watch out for in the coming year.