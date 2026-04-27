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  • Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din Release Date, Cast, and Storyline: Aamir Khan Productions’ Romantic Drama Set for 2026 Premiere

Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din Release Date, Cast, and Storyline: Aamir Khan Productions’ Romantic Drama Set for 2026 Premiere

Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of 2026, marking her much-awaited Bollywood debut under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Starring alongside Junaid Khan, the film brings a heartfelt story of love, timing, and emotional connection, set against visually stunning backdrops. Directed by Sunil Pandey and inspired by the acclaimed Thai film One Day, Ek Din promises a blend of soulful storytelling and cinematic charm, making it a project to watch out for in the coming year.

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 17:10:13 IST
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Ek Din Release Date
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Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din Release Date, Cast, and Storyline: Aamir Khan Productions’ Romantic Drama Set for 2026 Premiere

Ek Din Release Date

The makers have confirmed that Ek Din will release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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Ek Din Cast
2/5

Ek Din Cast

The film stars a talented cast led by Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi.

Storyline
3/5

Storyline

The story of Ek Din focuses on two strangers who meet unexpectedly and form a deep emotional connection. As their bond grows stronger, life circumstances begin to challenge their relationship. The film explores whether love that arrives suddenly can survive when fate offers only one real chance.

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Ek Din OTT Platform
4/5

Ek Din OTT Platform

Although Ek Din will first arrive in theatres, the OTT streaming platform has not been officially announced yet. The digital rights are expected to be revealed closer to the theatrical release.

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Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on officially available updates and media reports. Details regarding the trailer launch, OTT platform, and additional cast may be updated by the filmmakers at a later stage.

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