Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans: American Pie Actor Earns Millions in 7 Days; Age, Career, Net Worth, Hot Pics Inside
American actress Shannon Elizabeth is back in the spotlight after making headline for joining OnlyFans and reportedly earning millions within just seven days. Best known for her iconic roles in American Pie and Scary Movie has sparked massive online buzz after joining adult site OnlyFans. Here’s everything you need to know about Shannon Elizabeth age, career, massive net worth, and her hot and sexy pics.
Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans
A source told PEOPLE that with her new, Shannon Elizabeth is “building a strong presence” on OnlyFans. The Hollywood actor is rpeortedly earning millions, with the platform allowing her complete control over how she connects and interacts with her fans.
Why Did Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans?
Shannon Elizabeth had earlier this month that she wants to do career switch. Speaking on taking her talent behind a paywall, she stated, "I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans."
Shannon Elizabeth Age
Shannon Elizabeth, 52-year-old does not feature full nudity on her OnlyFans account.
Shannon Elizabeth Career
Shannon Elizabeth is best known as a 2000s sex symbol for ehr breakout roles as Nadia in American Pie. she starred in comedy and horror movies like Scary Movie, Thirteen Ghosts, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.
Shannon Elizabeth Net Worth
According to reports, Shannon Elizabeth has as an estimated net worth between $5 million to $9 million. She has made her big debut on OnlyFans from which she earned $1.2 million.