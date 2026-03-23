Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date OUT: When & Where to Watch Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil Drama Online? Streaming Platform, Cast & Story Details
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date: Radhika Sarathkumar returns in a powerful rural avatar that has already sparked curiosity among fans. Thaai Kizhavi promises emotional drama and unexpected humor in one compelling story. From confirmed OTT release date to movie review, here’s everything you need to know about the film Thaai Kizhavi.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release Date
The film is expected to start streaming from March 26, 2026.
Thaai Kizhavi OTT Platform: Where to watch this film?
The film will be streaming on JioHotstar. It is expected to be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Thaai Kizhavi Cast
Main cast:
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Singam Puli
Arul Doss
Bala Saravanan
Munishkanth
Ilavarasu
George Maryan
Muthukumar
Raichal Rabecca
Thaai Kizhavi Story
The film revolves around a fearless elderly woman in a rural village whose personality intimidates locals. It portrays village life, family dynamics, customs, and conflicts. The narrative blends comedy, drama, and emotional moments. The story highlights rural values and strong women characters.
Thaai Kizhavi Review
The film received positive to mixed reviews, especially for its storytelling and performances. Critics praised Radikaa Sarathkumar’s strong performance as the central character. The movie blends rural drama with dark humour, which connected well with audiences. Some reviews pointed out flaws in narrative and pacing in certain parts.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on publicly available reports and media sources. OTT release dates and platform availability are subject to change, and viewers are advised to check the official streaming platform for the latest updates.