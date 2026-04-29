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Top 7 New Movies and Shows Releasing on Netflix: Complete Release Dates, Cast, and Plot Details

The May 2026 Netflix lineup introduces a new collection of shows, which includes dramatic pieces, comedic performances, action-packed films, anime content, and real-life programming for international audiences. The current week brings an Indian sports drama, major comedy specials, two suspenseful films, and two delayed sequels. The complete guide to 7 upcoming Netflix movies and shows, which will launch this week, presents their release dates, main actors, and plot summaries.

Published By: Published: April 29, 2026 14:14:02 IST
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Glory
1/7
Top 7 New Movies and Shows Releasing on Netflix: Complete Release Dates, Cast, and Plot Details

Glory

Release Date: May 1, 2026
Glory is an inspiring sports drama that follows the journey of an underdog athlete striving to make a mark on the national stage. The story focuses on perseverance, discipline, and the emotional struggles behind success, making it a strong addition to Netflix’s Indian content slate.

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13 Going on 30
2/7

13 Going on 30

Release Date: May 1, 2026
This fan-favorite romantic comedy follows a teenage girl who magically wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. As she navigates adulthood, she learns important lessons about love, friendship, and self-worth.

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! Season 2
3/7

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! Season 2

Release Date: May 4, 2026
The animated series returns with new adventures of Horton, continuing to deliver heartwarming stories and valuable life lessons for younger audiences and families.

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Funny AF with Kevin Hart
4/7

Funny AF with Kevin Hart

Release Date: May 5, 2026
Kevin Hart brings his signature humor in this stand-up comedy special filled with personal anecdotes, sharp observations, and high-energy performances.

Devil May Cry Season 2
5/7

Devil May Cry Season 2

Release Date: May 12, 2026
The popular anime returns with more action-packed episodes, diving deeper into the story of demon hunter Dante as he battles powerful enemies while uncovering new secrets.

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
6/7

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek

Release Date: May 7, 2026
The Nordic noir series returns with a darker and more intense storyline, following investigators as they track a serial killer linked to mysterious chestnut figurines.

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The Roast of Kevin Hart
7/7

The Roast of Kevin Hart

Release Date: May 10, 2026
A lineup of comedians and celebrities takes turns roasting Kevin Hart in this hilarious special packed with sharp jokes and entertaining moments.

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