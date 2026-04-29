Top 7 New Movies and Shows Releasing on Netflix: Complete Release Dates, Cast, and Plot Details
The May 2026 Netflix lineup introduces a new collection of shows, which includes dramatic pieces, comedic performances, action-packed films, anime content, and real-life programming for international audiences. The current week brings an Indian sports drama, major comedy specials, two suspenseful films, and two delayed sequels. The complete guide to 7 upcoming Netflix movies and shows, which will launch this week, presents their release dates, main actors, and plot summaries.
Glory
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Glory is an inspiring sports drama that follows the journey of an underdog athlete striving to make a mark on the national stage. The story focuses on perseverance, discipline, and the emotional struggles behind success, making it a strong addition to Netflix’s Indian content slate.
13 Going on 30
Release Date: May 1, 2026
This fan-favorite romantic comedy follows a teenage girl who magically wakes up as a 30-year-old woman. As she navigates adulthood, she learns important lessons about love, friendship, and self-worth.
Dr. Seuss’s Horton! Season 2
Release Date: May 4, 2026
The animated series returns with new adventures of Horton, continuing to deliver heartwarming stories and valuable life lessons for younger audiences and families.
Funny AF with Kevin Hart
Release Date: May 5, 2026
Kevin Hart brings his signature humor in this stand-up comedy special filled with personal anecdotes, sharp observations, and high-energy performances.
Devil May Cry Season 2
Release Date: May 12, 2026
The popular anime returns with more action-packed episodes, diving deeper into the story of demon hunter Dante as he battles powerful enemies while uncovering new secrets.
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
Release Date: May 7, 2026
The Nordic noir series returns with a darker and more intense storyline, following investigators as they track a serial killer linked to mysterious chestnut figurines.
The Roast of Kevin Hart
Release Date: May 10, 2026
A lineup of comedians and celebrities takes turns roasting Kevin Hart in this hilarious special packed with sharp jokes and entertaining moments.