Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Viral ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Statement at Wankhede IPL Match Confirms Relationship With Influencer

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked fresh buzz around his personal life after a viral moment at the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match held at Wankhede Stadium. The digital creator was spotted with influencer Juhi Bhatt.

A short interaction with a fan, where Ranveer said “girlfriend ke saath hoon,” has gone viral across social media, leading many to believe that he has officially confirmed his relationship.

