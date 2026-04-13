Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Viral ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Statement at Wankhede IPL Match Confirms Relationship With Influencer
Who Is Juhi Bhatt?
Juhi Bhatt is a 29 year old content creator from Dehradun with over 4.5 lakh followers. Known for her fashion, lifestyle and dance content. She has collaborated with brands like Tira and platforms such as FilterCopy, steadily building a strong digital presence.
Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship
Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia grabbed headlines after seemingly confirming his relationship during the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. His candid moment with a fan turned into a viral highlight, sparking massive buzz online.
‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’
While exiting the stadium, Ranveer politely declined a fan’s selfie request, saying, “Girlfriend ke saath hoon.” This brief statement instantly fueled speculation and was widely seen as confirmation of his relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt.
Ranveer and Juhi’s Stadium Appearance
The duo caught attention with their coordinated outfits. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Juhi wore a white sleeveless crop top paired with denim. Their effortless twinning added to the buzz as fans spotted them enjoying the match together.