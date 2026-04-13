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  • Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Viral ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Statement at Wankhede IPL Match Confirms Relationship With Influencer

Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Viral ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Statement at Wankhede IPL Match Confirms Relationship With Influencer

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has sparked fresh buzz around his personal life after a viral moment at the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match held at Wankhede Stadium. The digital creator was spotted with influencer Juhi Bhatt. 
A short interaction with a fan, where Ranveer said “girlfriend ke saath hoon,” has gone viral across social media, leading many to believe that he has officially confirmed his relationship.

Published By: Published: April 13, 2026 13:34:58 IST
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Who Is Juhi Bhatt?
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Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Viral ‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’ Statement at Wankhede IPL Match Confirms Relationship With Influencer

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a 29 year old content creator from Dehradun with over 4.5 lakh followers. Known for her fashion, lifestyle and dance content. She has collaborated with brands like Tira and platforms such as FilterCopy, steadily building a strong digital presence.

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Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship
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Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia grabbed headlines after seemingly confirming his relationship during the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. His candid moment with a fan turned into a viral highlight, sparking massive buzz online.

‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’
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‘Girlfriend Ke Saath Hoon’

While exiting the stadium, Ranveer politely declined a fan’s selfie request, saying, “Girlfriend ke saath hoon.” This brief statement instantly fueled speculation and was widely seen as confirmation of his relationship with influencer Juhi Bhatt.

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Ranveer and Juhi’s Stadium Appearance
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Ranveer and Juhi’s Stadium Appearance

The duo caught attention with their coordinated outfits. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt and blue jeans, while Juhi wore a white sleeveless crop top paired with denim. Their effortless twinning added to the buzz as fans spotted them enjoying the match together.

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