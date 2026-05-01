Who is Kavya Reddy? Kishkindhapuri Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties Knot in Tirupati Temple- Inside Her Age, Career, Massive Net Worth
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Wedding: Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has tied the knot with Kavya Reddy in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Tirupati. The couple got married at the premises of Sri Venkateswara Temple, choosing a simple and spiritual celebration instead of a grand event. The wedding marks a new beginning in his personal life.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties Knot With Kavya Reddy
As per reports, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas got married at 11:13 pm on April 29, during a auspicious muhurat. One of the key rituals performed was Jeelakarra Bellam, which represents unity and togetherness between the couple. This made the moment even more special as they began their married life in the peaceful and holy atmosphere of the temple.
Who Is Kavya Reddy?
Kavya Reddy comes from a non-film background and a well-educated family in Hyderabad. Bellamkonda Sreenivas wife’s father is a practicing advocate and her grandfather was a judge.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Wife Kavya Reddy Career
According to several reports, Kavya Reddy is also an advocate and was in a relationship for some with Bellamkonda Sreenivas.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s Wife Kavya Reddy Net Worth
As per reports, Bellamkonda Sreenivas has an estimated net worth of approximately $18 million meanwhile, his wife Kavya Reddy’s net worth has not been publicly disclosed.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Reception
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s wedding reception is scheduled to be held on 1 May 2026 in Hyderabad. Several celebrities and politicians will attend the grand event.