Who is Kavya Reddy? Kishkindhapuri Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties Knot in Tirupati Temple- Inside Her Age, Career, Massive Net Worth

Bellamkonda Sreenivas wedding

Bellamkonda Sreenivas Ties Knot With Kavya Reddy

As per reports, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas got married at 11:13 pm on April 29, during a auspicious muhurat. One of the key rituals performed was Jeelakarra Bellam, which represents unity and togetherness between the couple. This made the moment even more special as they began their married life in the peaceful and holy atmosphere of the temple.