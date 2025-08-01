  • Home>
Fighting a Cold? Avoid These 6 Fruits That Can Make It Worse

Some fruits may seem healthy but can actually worsen cold and cough symptoms. This article lists six fruits that are best avoided when you’re under the weather, explaining how their properties might irritate your throat, increase mucus, or affect recovery. Make smarter choices to heal faster and feel better.

August 1, 2025
Citrusy fruits

Access of citric acid can irritate the throat, provoke prolonged coughing, and can make cold symptoms worse in certain sensitive throats.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, a natural acid which might burn or irritate in cases of a sore throat, and potentially increase mucus and congestion during episodes of open cold symptoms.

Banana

Bananas can increase mucus and chest congestion and heaviness. It should be avoided until there is some level of improvement with cold symptoms.

Grapes

Cold grapes can provoke increases in phlegm (with build up) and irritates the throat since it also has a high sugar content that can increase inflammation and discomfort.

Watermelon

A "cold" fruit, watermelon can irritate coughs and congestion, and provoke more discomfort, especially during cold or wet, damp conditions.

Mango

Mangoes with a high natural sugar content can stimulate mucus production even more with congestion and cold symptoms; avoid there for once again, during all active phases with a cold.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a doctor or healthcare professional before making changes to your diet when unwell.

