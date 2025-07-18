LIVE TV
  Flaxseed for Amazing Hair Growth: How to use flaxseed for Stronger, Healthier Hair

Flaxseed for Amazing Hair Growth: How to use flaxseed for Stronger, Healthier Hair

Flaxseed is a powerhouse of nutrients that can transform your hair. From DIY gels to oil massages and dietary use, discover how flaxseed promotes stronger, shinier, and healthier hair growth naturally.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
1/7

Why Flaxseed is Awesome for Your Hair

Flaxseeds have high levels of antioxidants, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseeds nourish the scalp, reduce hair breakage, and enhance healthy hair growth from the root.

2/7

Make Flaxseed Hair Gel at Home

Boil 2 tbsp of flaxseeds in 1 cup of water until it thickens. Strain and reserve. Use the gel on your scalp and hair 2–3 times a week to encourage growth.

3/7

Use before shampooing as a scalp treatment.

Massage flaxseed oil into your scalp 30 minutes prior to washing. It enhances blood flow, moisturizes the scalp, and curbs dandruff essential for long-lasting hair health.

4/7

Include Ground Flaxseed in Your Diet

Take 1–2 tbsp ground flaxseed daily in smoothies, oats, or yogurt. Internal nutrition reduces hair fall and strengthens hair follicles naturally from the inside.

5/7

Homemade Flaxseed Hair Mask Recipe

Combine flaxseed gel with aloe vera and some drops of castor oil. Use on damp hair for 30 minutes and wash it off. It makes hair glow, silky, and promotes growth.

6/7

Be regular to achieve results.

Use flaxseed treatments at least 4–6 weeks consistently. Consistent use ensures healthier roots, less breakage, and significantly thicker, healthier-looking hair in the long run.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always do a patch test before applying flaxseed products and consult a dermatologist for persistent hair issues.

