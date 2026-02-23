From Alia Bhatt to Emma Stone: Top 5 Best Dressed Actresses At BAFTA 2026 | Trending Hollywood News
BAFTA 2026 turned the red carpet into a global fashion spectacle fans can’t stop talking about. From Hollywood glamor to international style power, the night delivered unforgettable fashion moments. Social media is flooding with reactions to the most jaw-dropping looks of the night.
BAFTA 2026 Best Dressed
Here are the top 5 best dressed looks of BAFTA 2026.
Alia Bhatt in BAFTA 2026
She dazzled in a silver sequinned gown during her BAFTA debut, bringing global attention to Indian representation.
Emma Stone in BAFTA 2026
She stunned in a dramatic Louis Vuitton look, embodying bold modern red-carpet fashion.
Kate Middleton in BAFTA 2026
She turned heads in a re-styled Gucci gown paired with historic diamond earrings.
Rose Byrne in BAFTA 2026
She wore a crystal-embellished chiffon gown that delivered ethereal elegance.
Kate Hudson in BAFTA 2026
She stole attention in a bold red off-shoulder corset gown with Old Hollywood glam.
Disclaimer
Red-carpet fashion rankings are based on media coverage, stylist commentary, and public reactions following the BAFTA Awards 2026. Style preferences are subjective, and “best dressed” selections may vary across publications and audiences.