From Payal Dhare To Krutika Ojha, Top Female Gaming Influencers Dominating India You Should Know | In Photos

Recently, Payal Dhare has been making headlines due to a deepfake video. Maharashtra Cyber Police have clarified that the viral video linking the popular YouTuber, also known as Payal Gaming, to controversial content circulating online is entirely fake. Beyond this, she remains India’s most-subscribed female gamer with 4.49 million fans.

Alongside other top influencers like Kaashvi Hiranandani, Shagufta Iqbal, Krutika Ojha, Mizo, and Shakshi Shetty, these women are redefining India’s gaming scene with BGMI, Free Fire, RPGs, and more, inspiring a new generation of female gamers with their skill, creativity, and engaging content.

(Photo Credits: All the images are taken from the below featured Gamers Instagram Accounts)