From Payal Dhare To Krutika Ojha, Top Female Gaming Influencers Dominating India You Should Know | In Photos

Recently, Payal Dhare has been making headlines due to a deepfake video. Maharashtra Cyber Police have clarified that the viral video linking the popular YouTuber, also known as Payal Gaming, to controversial content circulating online is entirely fake. Beyond this, she remains India’s most-subscribed female gamer with 4.49 million fans.

Alongside other top influencers like Kaashvi Hiranandani, Shagufta Iqbal, Krutika Ojha, Mizo, and Shakshi Shetty, these women are redefining India’s gaming scene with BGMI, Free Fire, RPGs, and more, inspiring a new generation of female gamers with their skill, creativity, and engaging content.

(Photo Credits: All the images are taken from the below featured Gamers Instagram Accounts)

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 16:53:58 IST
Payal Dhare dominates BGMI
1/6

Payal Dhare dominates BGMI

Payal Dhare, India’s most popular female gaming YouTuber, started her journey in 2019 with basic setup, gaining fame through engaging BGMI livestreams and building a massive fanbase.

Kaashvi Hiranandani’s BGMI streams win hearts!
2/6

Kaashvi Hiranandani’s BGMI streams win hearts!

Kaashvi Hiranandani, known as Kaash Plays, began streaming BGMI casually during the pandemic. Her consistent, clean content and engaging gameplay have earned her a loyal fanbase in India’s gaming community.

Xyaa brings RPGs and indie games to the spotlight!
3/6

Xyaa brings RPGs and indie games to the spotlight!

Shagufta Iqbal, known as Xyaa, is one of India’s earliest female gaming streamers. She gained recognition for her gameplay in RPGs, indie, and story-based games, carving a niche in the Indian gaming scene.

Krutika Ojha dominates BGMI & Free Fire!
4/6

Krutika Ojha dominates BGMI & Free Fire!

Krutika Ojha, known as Krutika Plays, gained fame with her aggressive playstyle in BGMI and Free Fire. Her energetic streams and engaging gameplay have made her one of India’s top female gaming influencers.

Mizo’s viral BGMI moments are taking India by storm!
5/6

Mizo’s viral BGMI moments are taking India by storm!

Mizo is one of India’s fastest-growing BGMI streamers. She began by sharing gameplay highlights, and her squad wipe clip going viral helped her gain widespread attention and a growing fanbase.

Shakshi Shetty’s BGMI streams shine!
6/6

Shakshi Shetty’s BGMI streams shine!

Shakshi Shetty, known as Sharkshe S, started as a casual BGMI streamer while juggling college life. Her aggressive gameplay clips went viral on Instagram Reels, earning her widespread recognition in India’s gaming community.

