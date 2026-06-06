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  • CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar Photo Gallery: Abhijeet Dipke Returns After Police Escort, Saurav Das and Bouncers Draw Attention

CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar Photo Gallery: Abhijeet Dipke Returns After Police Escort, Saurav Das and Bouncers Draw Attention

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar drew significant attention as supporters gathered to raise concerns over education-related issues and youth demands. Led by Abhijeet Dipke, the demonstration witnessed several dramatic moments, from speeches and crowd reactions to police action and heightened security. Here are five key moments that defined the protest.

Published By: Published: June 6, 2026 14:54:13 IST
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CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar
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CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gather at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, waving flags and raising slogans as the youth-led movement takes its campaign from social media to the streets.

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Abhijeet Dipke Addresses Supporters
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Abhijeet Dipke Addresses Supporters

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke interacts with supporters and addresses the crowd, outlining the movement's demands and urging participants to maintain a peaceful protest.

Police Escort Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das
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Police Escort Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das

A tense moment unfolds as Delhi Police escort Abhijeet Dipke and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das away from the protest area, sparking speculation and discussion among supporters.

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Abhijeet Dipke Returns to the Protest
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Abhijeet Dipke Returns to the Protest

After being escorted away earlier, Abhijeet Dipke returns to the protest venue, drawing cheers from participants and reigniting enthusiasm among the crowd.

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Protesters Bring Bouncers to the CJP Rally
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Protesters Bring Bouncers to the CJP Rally

Security personnel and private bouncers are seen around the protest site as organizers attempt to manage crowds and maintain order during the high-profile demonstration.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar drew significant attention as supporters gathered to raise concerns over education-related issues and youth demands.

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