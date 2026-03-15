From KL Rahul to Kuldeep Yadav: Meet Delhi Capitals’ Strongest Playing XI for IPL 2026 | In Pics
Delhi Capitals will kick off their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign by playing against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. The team, captained by Axar Patel, is looking forward to winning the IPL title for the first time with a well-rounded team made up of both promising domestic players and experienced international stars.
With a well-planned approach at the December 2025 mega auction, Delhi Capitals enhanced their squad by acquiring Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Dar and Sri Lankan batsman Pathum Nissanka. They become members of an already strongly established core, which features KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc. The team’s game plan is to get used to the spin-friendly pitches at their home ground in New Delhi, while at the same time having a powerful fast bowling unit that can produce winning performances even at difficult away matches.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul will feature as the wicketkeeper-batter for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, adding stability to the top order after scoring 539 runs in the previous edition. (Image Source: X)
Pathum Nissanka
Delhi Capitals signed Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka for ₹4 crore, hoping his aggressive batting ignites strong starts this IPL 2026 season. He was one of the stars of the T20 World Cup 2026. (Image Credits:X)
David Miller
Veteran finisher David Miller has joined Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in IPL 2026 to add experience and left-handed firepower to the death overs. (Image Source: X)
Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana, a veteran all-rounder, returned to his Hometown Delhi. Experienced campaigner of the Team.
Tristan Stubbs
South African sensation Tristan Stubbs remains a core retention for DC in IPL 2026, anchoring the middle order with his explosive strike rate. (Image Source: X)
Ashutosh Sharma
Breakout talent Ashutosh Sharma is set to retain his role as a key finisher for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, secured with a ₹3.80 crore contract.(Image Credits:X)
Sameer Rizvi
With young Sameer Rizvi now in the middle order, he cost Capitals 95 lakh, but they’ve got even more firepower heading into the new season.
Axar Patel
Captain Axar Patel is all set to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 as a premier all-rounder after being retained for 16.50 crore. Following India's T20 WC 2026 triumph, the expectations are sky high for him. (Image Source: X)
Mitchell Starc
Australia's legendary left-arm pace machine Mitchell Starc spearheads the Delhi Capitals bowling attack in IPL 2026 as an eye-catching 11.75 crore retention. (Image Source: X)
Aquib Nabi Dar
Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar joins Delhi Capitals for 8.40 crore as the breakout domestic signing of the IPL 2026 auction. (Image Source: X)
Kuldeep Yadav
Wicket-taking maestro Kuldeep Yadav will lead the Capitals' spin department in IPL 2026 after claiming 21 wickets in the previous edition.