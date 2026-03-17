Who Is Nagma Mirajkar? Age, Net Worth, Instagram Followers, Relationship With Awez Darbar and Breakup Rumours Explained After Her Absence From His Birthday | Everything You Need To Know
Who Is Nagma Mirajkar? Nagma Mirajkar is an Indian content creator and fashion influencer who rose to fame through TikTok before successfully transitioning to Instagram and YouTube where she continues to dominate with stylish lifestyle and travel content. Known for her strong digital presence and brand collaborations, she has built a loyal fan base over the years. she became a household name among Gen Z audiences. Her popularity reached a wider audience after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, where her personality and personal life grabbed major attention.
Nagma Mirajkar Age
Nagma Mirajkar was born on 24 January 1992 which makes her 34 years old as of 2026. Despite being in her 30s, she continues to attract a young audience with her relatable and trendy content.
Instagram Followers and Social Media Presence
Nagma enjoys a massive fan following on social media:
Instagram followers: 7 million+ (approx.)
Known for: Fashion reels, lifestyle videos, travel content
Collaborations: Multiple fashion and beauty brands
Her consistent posting and aesthetic content have helped her maintain strong engagement with her audience.
Nagma Mirajkar Net Worth
Nagma Mirajkar’s estimated net worth is around ₹5–8 crore (approx.).Her income sources include: Brand endorsements, Sponsored posts, YouTube revenue, Fashion collaborations. As one of the top influencers in India, she reportedly charges a significant fee per collaboration.
Relationship With Awez Darbar
Nagma Mirajkar has been in a long term relationship with popular dancer and influencer Awez Darbar. The couple has often shared romantic content together and has been loved by fans for their chemistry. They were considered one of the most admired influencer couples in India, frequently appearing together in videos, events and collaborations.
Breakup Rumours Explained
Recently, rumours about Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar’s breakup started circulating after Nagma was missing from Awez’s birthday celebration. Fans quickly noticed her absence and began speculating about trouble in their relationship. However, neither Nagma nor Awez has officially confirmed any breakup. As of now, these remain unverified rumours based on social media observations. Until either of them addresses the situation, there is no confirmed evidence of a split.
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information and social media observations. Any details regarding personal relationships or breakup rumours are speculative and have not been officially confirmed by the individuals involved.