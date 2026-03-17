Who Is Nagma Mirajkar? Age, Net Worth, Instagram Followers, Relationship With Awez Darbar and Breakup Rumours Explained After Her Absence From His Birthday | Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Nagma Mirajkar? Nagma Mirajkar is an Indian content creator and fashion influencer who rose to fame through TikTok before successfully transitioning to Instagram and YouTube where she continues to dominate with stylish lifestyle and travel content. Known for her strong digital presence and brand collaborations, she has built a loyal fan base over the years. she became a household name among Gen Z audiences. Her popularity reached a wider audience after her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, where her personality and personal life grabbed major attention.