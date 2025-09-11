Glamour Meets Power: Five Stunning Actresses Who Married Business Tycoons
The business and entertainment worlds tend to be mutually supporting and merging in interesting and exciting ways, as celebrity marriages to business owners get the community interested. These unions are a combination of glitz and glamour of show business coupled with the tact and financial expertise of the business. Since Bollywood actors identify partners among the industrial magnates, and Hollywood actors establish an empire with their wives, these couples demonstrate a specific mutual relationship.
They tend to be characterized by the common sense of the common life, the occupation which requires career and the need to establish the powerful personal and professional base. Not only do such pairings come up with interesting headlines, but they also symbolize relationships in which different areas of expertise serve to balance each other, resulting in both self-fulfillment and, in many cases, tremendous group success. Let’s look at the actresses who married businessman.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
A popular Bollywood actress known for her successful film career and fitness advocacy. She is married to Raj Kundra, a British Indian businessman with various ventures.
Juhi Chawla
A former Miss India and acclaimed actress, she married industrialist Jay Mehta. Together, they are co-owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Known for her roles in critically acclaimed films and as a fashion icon. She is married to Anand Ahuja, a Delhi-based entrepreneur who founded the retail brand Bhaane.
Esha Deol
The daughter of legendary actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol married her childhood friend, Bharat Takhtani. He is a successful diamond merchant. As now they have been divorced in 2024.
Preity Zinta
The popular actress with a vivacious screen presence, she married Gene Goodenough. He is a senior executive in a US-based hydroelectric power company.